LOUISBURG — When Dakin Jacklovich tripped up on the word “opportunity” in the 13th round of the Broadmoor Elementary spelling bee, an opportunistic Parker Powers correctly spelled “salamander” and the crowded commons area erupted in applause Friday, Jan. 31, at the Louisburg school.
Dr. Sally Lundblad, retired Louisburg administrator and guest pronouncer, reminded the audience that Parker still had to spell one more word correctly to win the Broadmoor bee. Otherwise, Parker and Dakin would start the round again.
A fresh start would not be necessary.
Parker stepped to the microphone and correctly spelled “amino” to win the Broadmoor title and punch his ticket for the Miami County spelling bee in late February. Dakin, as runner-up, also qualified for the county bee.
The two fifth-graders will represent Broadmoor for the first time in the countywide competition.
The contest featured a host of quality spellers as third-, fourth- and fifth-graders competed for the spelling bee championship.
At the outset, Lundblad congratulated the select group of about 30 contestants and said they were already winners because they had qualified to represent their school in the Broadmoor bee. The commons floor was packed with students, educators, parents and other well-wishers who gave the group a round of applause.
The early rounds featured such words as “onshore,” “vividly,” foolishness,” “adrift,” “siblings,” “usual,” “charred,” “microwave” and “minivan” as the field was trimmed in half after three rounds — with 16 spellers remaining to start the fourth round.
Seven spellers were left to begin the seventh round. After eight rounds, the group was narrowed to four spellers, and two more were eliminated in the 12th round — leaving only Parker and Dakin.
Both students qualified for the county bee as the two remaining contestants, so the only challenge left was to determine the champion.
The countywide spelling bee is set for Friday, Feb. 21, at Osawatomie High School. The winner of the countywide bee will be eligible to compete in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 21, at Newman University in Wichita.
