Colorful outfits, bass-thumping tunes and talented performances highlighted the annual Dancefestopia Camping & Music Festival.
The annual event took place Sept. 5-8 on the property of Wildwood Outdoor Education Center in southeast Miami County.
The property is about 225 acres located on the south side of 399th Street, about a half mile east of U.S. Highway 69 and a quarter mile west of Rockville Road in southeast Miami County north of La Cygne Lake. Organizers of the event refer to the land as the Emerald City.
Dancefestopia is one of two festivals put on by Borda Productions that takes place on the property each year. The other is Tumbleweed, a country music festival that takes place in May.
This year’s Dancefestopia festival featured more than 100 DJs, camping, outdoor activities and more.
