PAOLA — Some of the most talented quilters in Miami County put their work on display during the Drag and Brag Quilt Show at Holy Trinity in Paola.
The show, which is organized by the Miami County Quilters Guild, took place Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19.
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the show returned this year, and it was the first time it was located at Holy Trinity.
Event co-chairs Ruthe Goff and Kathy Havelka said they were happy with the turnout, even though the event was scaled down a bit to ease back into things following last year’s cancelation.
The show featured about 100 quilt entries, along with vendors and silent and live auctions. There was no featured quilter or competition during the show, which harkened back to the guild’s format of the first quilt show more than 42 years ago.
The live auction featured medallion quilts that were made by small groups of guild members in 2020 during the pandemic. Each small group was given $100 to buy supplies, and the quilters took turns completing different parts of each quilt and adding their own personal touch. Finished parts were often left on fellow members’ porches for the next person to contribute, organizers said.
It’s just one example of how the guild has adapted to life during a pandemic. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the guild stopped in-person meetings. But by June, 2020, President Ruthe Goff and second Vice President Brenda Mosley had switched the guild to Zoom meetings.
The guild returned to in-person meetings in May 2021, but some meetings, classes and even sew days were still held via Zoom.
Visitors were asked to wear masks during the weekend quilt show, and organizers said they believe it was conducted in a safe manner. Large quilts were spread out and on display inside Holy Trinity’s new parish center, and vendors were set up inside the adjacent Holy Trinity School cafeteria.
Carol Vandenberg of Paola was the winner of the Opportunity Quilt raffle.
Friends Heather Christie and Bev Scott continued their tradition of attending the quilt show together. They had a new addition this year, though, as Heather brought along her 5-month-old son, Robert. There were plenty of unique quilts for them to check out.
Cindy Wilbur’s quilts were striking because they were based on photographs and looked almost like paintings.
A vibrant quilt portraying Martin Luther King Jr. was made by Nancy Hart-Kline, and it is owned by Chrystine Hendrickson.
Cee Kueser of Louisburg spent seven years making a Civil War diary quilt that features 369 different types of fabric.
Shirley Walker of Paola made a Christmas quilt for the show.
Sisters Karin McCracken and Sondra Lewis made temperature quilts that illustrate the high and low temperatures of different days of the year. Guild members were challenged this year to make a temperature quilt.
(1) comment
Wow, that's amazing. I think that this activity requires a lot of patience.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.