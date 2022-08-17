220817_mr_osa_street_01

Osawatomie city officials participate in a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Aug. 11, for the Brown Avenue street project.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

OSAWATOMIE — A groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 11 officially marked the beginning of the Brown Avenue street project in Osawatomie.

Brown Avenue, between 16th and 18th streets in the western portion of the city, will undergo a full reconstruction as part of the asphalt street project.

