OSAWATOMIE — A groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 11 officially marked the beginning of the Brown Avenue street project in Osawatomie.
Brown Avenue, between 16th and 18th streets in the western portion of the city, will undergo a full reconstruction as part of the asphalt street project.
“It’s with great pleasure that we officially break ground on the first of many more streets to be reconstructed in Osawatomie,” Mayor Nick Hampson said.
In April, the Osawatomie City Council awarded the construction contract to low-bidder Killough Construction of Ottawa for $730,396.35. Killough’s bid came in more than $100,000 below the engineer’s estimate of about $837,000.
While the contractor finished work in another municipality, city crews completed necessary utility relocation in the project area, according to a city of Osawatomie news release.
The groundbreaking marks the first phase of projects under the city’s Paving the Way program. Other streets slated for 2022 repair or improvement include Main Street Terrace from 18th Street to 16th Street, Walnut Avenue from Sixth Street to Fourth Street, and 18th Street from Main Street to Brown Avenue, all of which have been designed and are out for bid. Design work for 2023 streets, including Brown Avenue from Seventh to 12th streets, is still in progress, according to the release.
Design work is also underway for the full replacement of Sixth Street, which will begin in 2023.
Street improvements have been a point of emphasis for city leaders during the past year. Last August, council members approved a mill levy increase from the Revenue Neutral Rate of 27.669 to 44.433 to generate about $450,000 annually to dedicate to street repairs, replacement and maintenance.
Last November, Osawatomie voters approved the city’s special retailers’ sales tax of one-half of 1 percent (0.5 percent), which took effect Jan. 1, 2022. The sales tax increase will generate an estimated $125,000 annually to put toward street repairs.
In January, the Osawatomie City Council initiated its Pave the Way street improvement program by authorizing the sale of $6.32 million in general obligation bonds, with $5.315 being dedicated for street improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.