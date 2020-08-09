LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will have a delayed opening at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 14, due to staffing limitations, according to a city news release.
The pool will close for the season at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, according to the release.
Paws at the Pool will be back this year. The city said the event is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 18. Dogs must have a city dog tag to participate. Tags can be purchased at City Hall during regular hours 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A copy of the pet’s current rabies certificate is required to purchase the tag. Tags are $3 for a spayed or neutered pet. Non-spayed or neutered are not allowed to participate in the dog swim, according to the release.
Pet owners must provide a signed Paws at the Pool waiver and provide a rabies certificate to gain admittance to the dog swim, according to the city.
Times for the event are 5:30 to 6 p.m. for small dogs 15 inches tall at the shoulder and under; 6 to 7 p.m. for dogs up to 50 pounds; and from 7 to 8 p.m. for dogs over 50 pounds, according to the release.
For family dogs, they can swim up in size but not down, according to the city. Each dog must have an adult handler. Pet owners will not be allowed to swim or wade in the pool. Pool toys for the dogs will be provided.
For complete rules and the waiver, please see the City's website: https://bit.ly/3ighODs
