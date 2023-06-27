PAOLA – Paola’s old North School is one step closer to becoming an event center after Paola planning commissioners recommended approval of a conditional-use permit (CUP).
Final approval of the CUP request must come from the Paola City Council, which next meets Tuesday, July 11.
The old school property is located at 302 N. Oak St. in a residential neighborhood zoned NC-R1 (Neighborhood Conservation Residential).
The Paola school district sold the building to Brady Brothers in 2016, but the building has been vacant since, with Brady Brothers using it most recently for storage.
It recently was announced that Blake Harris, who owns The Haven Event Space northeast of Louisburg, would like to purchase the old school building and renovate it into an event center called Lincoln Event Space.
A request to rezone the property to TA (Thoroughfare Access) was denied by Paola City Council members during their May 9 meeting, and Harris is now seeking a CUP to allow for the event venue to operate under the existing zoning.
A public hearing for the CUP request took place during the Paola Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, June 20.
Several neighboring residents spoke during the public hearing. Terry Courtney said the event venue would be 100 feet from her front door, and she raised concerns about increased traffic, safety of children playing and riding bikes, aging sewer lines and an overall disruption of the character of the neighborhood.
“You cannot fixate only on the old North School property as if it were its own island,” Courtney said. “You have to view where it’s located, in the very center of the neighborhood. The only way you can get to it is by going into and through the neighborhood.”
Courtney also questioned why the event center would be allowed to have overnight stays.
Harris said part of his business plan is to turn a wing of the old school building into three-bedroom suites that could sleep up to 30 people, but he emphasized that the suites would be used exclusively for wedding parties and visiting family members and not available for separate public rental.
“We’re not opening up an Airbnb here,” Harris said. “It would be exclusive for weddings. They will book all of the rooms or none of the rooms as part of their package.”
Resident Pete Bell said the business will increase traffic on College Street, and he requested the city put a right-turn-only sign at the intersection of College and Castle streets.
Neighboring resident Justin Elliott said increased traffic is a concern, but he is supportive of the plan to save and restore the old school building.
“We think it will be a good thing to see that building used, revitalized and kept up,” Elliott said.
Resident Mike Welter also raised concerns about traffic, but he too acknowledged the positive aspect of restoring the building.
“There’s none of us that really want to see the building deteriorate any further than it is,” Welter said. “I wish this wasn’t happening, but my gut feeling is that it’s going to.”
Planning Commissioner Steve Cowman said the old school building is a unique piece of property because it sits in a residential neighborhood surrounded by hilly streets that could create traffic problems.
“I don’t know how you solve the traffic issue,” Cowman said. “But no matter what you do with that property in the end, there’s likely to be some traffic issues. It’s just the nature of the beast. If you tear the building down and build 20 houses there, you’re going to have some traffic issues.”
After a brief discussion, the planning commissioners unanimously voted to recommend approval of the CUP request with multiple conditions recommended by the city planning staff.
Those conditions include: All events will take place indoors, there will be no outdoor music, no alcohol consumption will be allowed outside, no fireworks, and the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and holidays. Music will end 30 minutes prior to the closing time.
Harris said The Haven Event Space typically hosts between 100 and 120 events a year, but he anticipates around 80 events at the Lincoln Event Space because some brides will prefer the indoor/outdoor atmosphere of The Haven.
