LOUISBURG – Residents who live in Miami County First District No. 1, outside the city of Louisburg, must obtain a burn permit before they can do any open burning on their property, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
There is no charge for the permits, which are available at Louisburg City Hall, Louisburg fire station and on the city’s website: www.louisburgkansas.gov, according to the release.
Residents are asked to call the Miami County dispatch center at (913) 294-4444, ext. 4, prior to each burn. Only site-generated material can be burned. Burning items like tires, oil and composition shingles is prohibited.
Permits are valid from January to June and July to December, according to the release. Completed permits can be dropped off at Louisburg City Hall and the Louisburg fire station, or emailed to the contact on the permit form, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.