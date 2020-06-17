Public services at the Miami County Administration Building are limited because of a mid-morning phone and internet outage, the county reported shortly after 10 am. Wednesday, June 17.
The county is working with AT&T to restore phone and internet services to county offices, according to a news release.
"Motor Vehicle/Tax department can only process driver’s licenses and tax payments with cash payments at this time. Expect longer wait times than normal due to the internet outage," according to the release.
The Board of County Commissioners' study session Wednesday morning was canceled because the outage prevented the meeting from being broadcast on Zoom for the public. The commissioners were scheduled to talk about the 2021 budget in the study session.
Commissioners decided about 11:30 a.m. to cancel their regularly scheduled meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to the area internet/phone outage.
The commission is making its meetings and study sessions available to the public on Zoom in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In Louisburg, phone lines also are not working at City Hall, according to a post on the city of Louisburg's Facebook page. People who need to contact City Hall are encouraged to email tstorey@louisburgkansas.gov.
The city also reported about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday that a transformer went out near Rockville Road and North Third St. Louisburg fire personnel and electrical crews are on site trying to fix the issue.
