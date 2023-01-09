230111_mr_katelin_anderson_01

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas.

Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an auto dealership on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 22. She had gone out the night before with friends but became separated and succumbed to the frigid temperatures.

