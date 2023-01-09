Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of at least four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas.
Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an auto dealership on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 22. She had gone out the night before with friends but became separated and succumbed to the frigid temperatures.
Robert Tornabene, who is a public information officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department, said surveillance camera footage shows Anderson attempted to get into parked vehicles at the dealership in the early morning hours before eventually lying down on the ground.
The police department does not suspect foul play, Tornabene said.
Three other weather-related deaths involved people who appeared to be transient and living outside, Tornabene said.
Anderson, 23, was active in the Paola High School Theatre Troupe 66 during her time at PHS. She also participated in band and FFA, according to her obituary.
“Our family has suffered a HUGE lose far greater than we could have ever expected,” Katelin’s mother Dana Anderson wrote in a social media message.
Katelin had earned her associate’s degree in chemical engineering at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, and in the fall she planned to attend the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo., to pursue a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, according to her obituary.
