Jim Dennerline (second from right), who graduated from Paola High School in 1969, recently received the Patriot Award from the PGA Southern California Section for his work helping veterans by utilizing golf and meditation techniques through his Vets Whole In One program. Also pictured (from left) are Jim’s sons, Luke and Dash, daughter Daisy, and wife Constance.
LOS ANGELES — When Jim Dennerline graduated from Paola High School in 1969, the Vietnam War was still raging overseas and impacting the lives of countless young Americans being called into service.
Jim qualified for a student deferment because he got a golf scholarship to attend the University of Kansas, but he since has always felt like he let his country down because he didn’t choose to serve.
He decided long ago that, if given the opportunity, he would make the choice to somehow give back to his country and those who served.
That opportunity presented itself 13 years ago when Jim started teaching golf lessons to veterans at Heroes Golf Course in Los Angeles, where all veterans play for free.
Jim realized just how therapeutic the sport can be and how the serene atmosphere on the course and surrounding property can have a positive effect on veterans.
His experiences inspired him about six years ago to create a nonprofit organization called Vets Whole In One. The program combines mindful meditation techniques with the teaching of golf to help rehabilitate war veterans. The concept was initially created by a clinical psychologist based out of the Downtown Los Angeles Veterans Administration, according to the group’s website.
Jim, who has been a PGA teaching professional for more than 40 years, was an integral part of G.I.V.E (Golf Intervention for Veterans Exercise), a USC research study that demonstrated how golf play can improve physical performance, cognitive function and social well-being. Jim has worked with veterans from various health backgrounds, including those with amputations, post-traumatic stress disorder, and severe health complications, according to the website.
Jim said it’s rewarding to watch veterans come through the Vets Whole In One program and be positively impacted by golf and meditation.
His work also recently captured the attention of the PGA Southern California Section (SCPGA), which presented Jim with the Patriot Award in December 2022.
The Patriot Award recognizes a PGA professional who personifies patriotism through the game of golf and demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to the men and women who have valiantly served and protected the United States of America, according to the SCPGA’s website.
“It was really a team award,” Jim said, adding that he couldn’t do what he does without the contributions of the board of directors and advisory board. “They would do anything for their fellow vets.”
Jim said another positive aspect of the award is that more veterans are learning about the program, and he is excited about how it could grow.
“It’s going to take us to another level,” he said.
