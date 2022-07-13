PAOLA – Piano instructor Leore Phelps presented her students in a recital Sunday, June 26, at the Paola Community Center.
The students each played three or four pieces on the grand piano.
Those participating were Penelope and Zoey Secrest, Layla Schlegel, Aimee Lawson, Deborah Lawson, Louisia Lawson, Daysie Lawson and Georgia Lawson, who closed the performance with “Rondo Alla Turca” by Mozart.
