OSAWATOMIE — Bonnie Wendt’s piano students from The Music Studio performed in front of a crowd of more than 200 people during a recital Sunday, Oct. 9, at Osawatomie High School.
Performers and their pieces were:
Welcome
Elaina Meyers, “How Great Thou Art;” Wyatt Elsbury, “Star Spangled Banner;” Jackson King, Brett King, Miles Roberts, Dalton Brown, and Wyatt Elsbury, “American Medley;”
Group 1
Kallie Brown, “Cristoforis’ Dream;” Dalton Crouch, “Voices;” Anna Willey, “Betty and Bill” and “Stand Up for Jesus;” Cori Thornburg, “The Bee” and “Love Somebody;” Johnnie Willey, “Air” and “Holy, Holy, Holy;” Dalton Brown, “Morning Call;” Brett King, “The Shipbuilders;” Aurorah Romero, “Caprice;”
Group 2
Emily Meyers, “In a Goldfish Bowl” and Come Bless the Lord;” Paisley Whitney, “Swinging Along” and “Jesus is Calling;” Kierra Brown, “Sign of the Times;” Kieton Adams, Medley — “When I Get Heaven” and “Heaven Came Dawn;” Lydia Prothe, “Moonlight Sonata;” Deana Willey, “Abide With Me” and “Minute;” Joanna Reavis, “Toccata and Fugue;”
Group 3
Eliana Meyers, “Canon’ in D;” Miles Roberts, “Dancing on the Dyke;” Marshall Romero, “Deep Sea;” Rachel Willey, “Black Hawk Waltz;” Jackson King, “Fur Elise;” Wyatt Elsbury, “Frolicky Rollicky Wind;” and Rachel Reimer, Advanced — “Black Hawk Waltz.”
