When Jen Dulski first opened Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary west of Spring Hill back in 2018, she wanted to create a sanctuary for elderly dogs to comfortably spend their final years.

Now, four years later, Dulski’s vision has grown into a regional effort to save the lives of as many dogs and cats as possible, while also finding them loving homes.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos