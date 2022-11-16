When Jen Dulski first opened Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary west of Spring Hill back in 2018, she wanted to create a sanctuary for elderly dogs to comfortably spend their final years.
Now, four years later, Dulski’s vision has grown into a regional effort to save the lives of as many dogs and cats as possible, while also finding them loving homes.
It started with Dulski reaching out to save animals from kill shelters from as far away as Wichita and Oklahoma. Dulski and her volunteers then took over management of the city-owned Osawatomie pound in 2019, turning it into a no-kill facility.
There is no animal shelter in Miami County, so when a stray dog or cat is picked up in Miami County, they typically end up at the Osawatomie Pound, which is a small structure near the Osawatomie Golf Course.
Deana Brim of Always and Furever is the manager of the Osawatomie pound, and she and several volunteers recently showcased the facility during an open house in October.
Brim said the pound has 12 large kennels, two medium kennels, and four small kennels for dogs, along with eight kennels for cats.
“We’re here to help the dogs and cats of Miami County,” Brim said, adding that nearly 300 animals have come through the facility since the beginning of the year.
Many of those animals have been picked up by Ken Richardson, who is a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the county’s animal control officer. Richardson said he’s also been busy taking dogs to the Osawatomie pound for a mandatory 10-day quarantine following a reported biting incident.
“I have four dogs in quarantine right now, and on average for the year there have been 20 to 25 bites,” Richardson said during the open house at the pound. He added that the state of Kansas does allow for an in-home quarantine option.
Space limitations and structural and mechanical issues at the aging Osawatomie pound, as well as the fact that it is on a septic system, prompted Always and Furever volunteers to start raising funds and working with the city of Osawatomie to come up with a plan for renovation and expansion of the pound, which is about 1,600 square feet in size.
Initial cost estimates were about $400,000, and Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon said the city was planning to pay half of that through grant funding and revenue from fees collected from cities when dogs or cats are taken to the pound. Those fees were increased in September.
Brim emphasized that Always and Furever does not charge an adoption fee, and its operation is heavily reliant on donations. Always and Furever also has been purchasing supplies to help feed and care for the animals at the Osawatomie pound.
When the estimated cost of the Osawatomie pound improvement jumped from $400,000 to $800,000 due to rising material costs and other factors, Dulski worked with city and county officials to come up with a new plan.
Dulski had already been planning an extensive $20 million homestead expansion project of the existing Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary at 23595 W. 223rd St. west of Spring Hill. The expansion became possible with the recent purchase of 40 acres of undeveloped land next to the current 5-acre tract.
“The 40 acres purchased by Always and Furever will be used to save the lives of dogs and cats that would otherwise not have a home if their owner died, went into a care facility, abandoned them, or left them to die at kill shelters,” Dulski said in a description of the plan submitted to the county. “While we started in 2018 solely as a small senior animal sanctuary, we now realize that we cannot put an age on saving a life when we have the means to help.”
Initial design plans included a 15,000-square-foot Homestead Community Center, 10,000-square-foot veterinary hospital, two 5,000-square-foot big red barns, 4,000-square-foot little red barn, 5,000-square-foot rehabilitation dog barn, 5,000-square-foot little pups barn, 5,000-square-foot feline family facility, seven 1,257-square-foot dog villas, 1,200-square-foot maintenance/utility building, 1,840-square-foot residential building, and 200-square-foot trash enclosure.
Dulski said the villas will be tiny houses for dogs deemed unadoptable. She added that the big red barns will be for the younger dogs, and the little red barn will be for the older, bigger dogs.
With rising costs making the Osawatomie pound improvement project not feasible, Dulski agreed with Miami County and Osawatomie officials that it makes more sense to invest the money into adding a Miami County animal shelter into the Homestead plans.
The revised site plan includes a 2,000-square-foot Miami County barn shelter. The entire planned project is split into multiple phases, but the Miami County barn shelter would be part of Phase 1, along with the Homestead Community Center, one dog villa, one big red barn, maintenance building and trash enclosure.
Dulski has requested a conditional-use permit (CUP) to allow the project to proceed, and a public hearing to review the CUP request is tentatively set to take place at the February meeting of the Miami County Planning Commission.
The Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary currently operates out of a 2,000-square-foot building on a 5-acre tract, and Dulski said they can have no more than 19 animals onsite at a time.
Neighbors will have the opportunity to speak out in favor or against the planned expansion during the public hearing, but Dulski is hoping for a positive response. A petition gathering signatures of Miami County residents who support the project was passed around during the recent open house at the Osawatomie pound, and it had several signatures.
Dulski wants neighbors to know that the purchased land features multiple trees and has a private, tucked-away feel. She also said the plans are for the facility to not be open to the public, so the traffic will be limited.
The entrance to the new property is located just east of the current entrance to the Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary.
Dulski said Always and Furever had already raised about $200,000 for the Osawatomie pound improvements, and that money will now go toward the new Miami County animal shelter.
Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon said he believes it is the right decision to include the new animal shelter as part of the Homestead expansion because the animals will be located closer to larger populations to the north and more likely to get adopted. He also said the money will be better spent.
“I think we landed in a much better spot,” Scanlon said. “We’ll limp along with the Osawatomie facility, but I would rather spend money at a new facility that can help more animals than spending a whole lot of money on something that would have only been improved marginally. What Jen is planning helps a whole lot more people and animals.”
Dulski said the primary goal throughout this endeavor has always been saving animals and encouraging more people to get involved.
“Just from only the little red barn on our current property through the help of fosters, adopters and taking over the care of all the animals at the Osawatomie pound, we have saved 3,000 lives in just four years,’ Dulski said in the written statement to the county. “But if we’ve changed just one person to treat an animal better, and they have changed one person, the ripple effect is a beautiful thing, and that is how we change the world together — one soul at a time.”
