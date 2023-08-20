230823_mr_housing_01

OSAWATOMIE - Plans for a new housing development in Osawatomie near Fifth Street and Kelly Avenue behind Country Vintage Inn have been delayed as city officials work to answer questions raised during a recent Planning Commission meeting.

A public hearing to review the final plat of the Fifth Street Terrace Subdivision took place during the Aug. 1 meeting of the city of Osawatomie’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or bmccauley@cherryroad.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.