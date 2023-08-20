OSAWATOMIE - Plans for a new housing development in Osawatomie near Fifth Street and Kelly Avenue behind Country Vintage Inn have been delayed as city officials work to answer questions raised during a recent Planning Commission meeting.
A public hearing to review the final plat of the Fifth Street Terrace Subdivision took place during the Aug. 1 meeting of the city of Osawatomie’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Before the start of the public hearing, those in attendance listened to a summary of the project from former City Manager Mike Scanlon, who is now providing consulting services to the city on a contractual basis. New City Manager Bret Glendening was also present at the meeting.
The plat shows 26 tracts for homes built along a new road called Fifth Street Terrace that would branch north off of Kelly Avenue.
“This project is unique in that the city is the developer,” Scanlon said.
In June, the Osawatomie City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a Moderate Income Housing (MIH) grant for the Fifth Street subdivision project. The grant is funded through the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation (KHRC), with money coming out of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars dedicated to housing and the state of Kansas, according to city documents.
Scanlon told the council members that the requested grant is for $1.4 million, and it could be used for everything from down payment assistance to infrastructure costs. The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $6 million, he said.
The grant is competitive, though, and Scanlon said this is the third time the city has attempted to secure grant funding through the program.
During his presentation at the Aug. 1 Planning Commission meeting, Scanlon addressed concerns he’s heard about stormwater runoff and flooding.
Scanlon said that after the recent recertification of the levee and update of FEMA maps, the area of the proposed development is now in a 500-year flood plain where building is allowed.
He also pointed out a large tract in the southeast corner of the plat that is designed to be a stormwater management basin.
Osawatomie resident Myrna Guion spoke out against the proposed development during the public hearing.
“Would you invest your own money into this project,” Guion asked the city officials. “Would you want your family to live in that area?
Guion said flooding remains a concern, despite what Scanlon reported.
“There is land on higher ground in Osawatomie to build on,” she said.
Osawatomie resident Russell Davis said he lives near the proposed water detention area, and he expressed some concerns about what it will look like.
“I don’t want a mosquito hole down there,” he said.
Saundra Jordan said she recently moved to Osawatomie, and her home is near the northwest portion of the proposed development near Whistle Stop Café.
Jordan said the new road would connect with Chestnut Avenue in between her house and her neighbor’s house. Jordan said it appears that she’ll have an easement to her east and possibly south, and she asked if that will make her property taxes go up.
Osawatomie City Council member Cathy Caldwell lives along Fifth Street on the east side of the proposed development, and she expressed concerns about water runoff from the proposed quarter-acre lots.
She also asked if the water management area could be used for a park or other amenity when it’s not raining.
Scanlon said he would compile a list of all of the concerns raised at the public hearing, including flooding, grade of the detention area, easements and their impact on property values, and whether or not the location makes sense for a development.
“I think we can get answers to all of those questions,” Scanlon said.
He then asked the planning commissioners to recommend approval of the final plat to the Osawatomie City Council under the condition that the questions be answered.
Planning commissioners William Cutburth and Dale Samuels voted “yes” to recommend approval, but planning commissioners John Wastlund and Brian King voted “no.”
Scanlon said the issue will now come back before the Osawatomie Planning Commission in September, and he asked if Wastlund or King had any additional questions they would like answered before that meeting.
Wastlund said he would like to discuss other locations for the proposed development. King said his questions were the same that were raised during the public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.