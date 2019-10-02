LOUISBURG — A businessman who would like to put a 24-hour treatment facility in Louisburg to help people with alcohol and chemical addictions has passed the first phase of the application process.
The Louisburg Planning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a special-use permit (SUP) for the Gold Bridge Treatment Center LLC, to be located at 105 E. Amity St. (Kansas Highway 68) in the former Omnivillage building. The matter now goes to the Louisburg City Council which have final approval. The council is scheduled to consider the SUP at its Oct. 21 meeting, according to city documents.
Gold Bridge Executive Director Joseph Hammer said he would provide in-patient treatment for up to 16 clients who are dealing with issues related to alcoholism and chemical dependency. The facility also would offer some outpatient services to help individuals remain clean and sober.
“We will be licensed with the state of Kansas and employ licensed addiction counselors to diagnose and help people so they can live happy, normal lives again,” Hammer said.
Clients would attend daily group counseling Monday through Saturday, which will be taught by licensed counselors and other qualified staff. A voluntary church service would be offered on Sundays.
“The average duration of time the clients will spend in our program will be 30 days,” Hammer said. “We will be accepting private health insurance and cash for our services.”
During the public hearing, residents voiced concerns about the facility’s proximity to schools and that it might increase drug traffic in the community. Others had questions about how the inpatient and outpatient process worked, as well as questioned if the center might lower property values in the area.
Hammer said those are all valid concerns. He strongly disagreed the treatment center would increase drug use in the community because of the nature of the facility.
Hammer said he does not take state funding, and he does not accept Medicaid or Medicare.
The director said his patients are not homeless addicts, and they are not people who have been convicted of drug crimes and ordered by the court to go through a rehabilitation program or face jail time.
“This is a very private treatment center. This is rehabilitation for a class of people who want their treatment to remain private,” he said in a recent interview. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’ve never had to make one call to the police.”
Hammer said he personally screens every client to make sure they are a good fit for the facility and are good candidates to complete a successful treatment program. He said clients are regularly tested for alcohol and drugs. He said the center has a zero-tolerance policy.
The executive director also said he did not think the facility would lower property values in the area. It would have a 6-foot, wooden privacy fence around most of the facility and it would not be apparent to anyone driving or walking by that it is being used as a treatment center.
“On the outside, it will appear as though it is just another business office,” he said.
Omnivillage most recently served as office space for a real estate company and an accounting firm.
He said patients will not be wandering outside the facility and interacting with the public, such as students walking to school.
“Our facility will have a minimum of two qualified staff on site 24/7, as well as video surveillance that monitors all public areas, inside and outside of the building,” he said.
During daytime hours, he said the facility will have several qualified counselors on site at any given time.
A couple of audience members spoke in favor of the center and thought it could help a lot of people as well as provide some jobs.
The Planning Commission determined the requested SUP for a treatment center is a permitted use on the property, which is zoned commercial. In addition to being consistent with current zoning regulations, the intended use fits the city’s comprehensive plan and would not be a detriment to surrounding property, the commission determined.
Hammer said the building is perfect for a treatment center that offers specialized care to a limited number of clients. He said the building will hold a maximum of 16 beds.
“We provide top level quality care,” he said.
Commissioner Nate Apple noted the Omnivillage building was originally built as senior housing, and he agreed with Hammer that it would be ideally suited for the proposed center’s apartment-style accommodations.
“This is exactly what this was built for,” Apple said.
Commissioner Donna Cook said she has a friend in the nursing industry who looked at the building as a possible assisted living facility.
“She said it would make a perfect rehab building instead of assisted living,” Cook said.
Les Page said the facility could be an asset to the community.
“This has really been a tough piece of property, and with the facility they have put on there, it’s hard to do much of anything with it,” Page said. “It would really be nice to see it put to a good use. I know if it’s done right, it can help a lot of folks.”
