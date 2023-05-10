230510_mr_always_furever_01

Miami County planning commissioners voted 5-2 to recommend denying a conditional-use permit (CUP) that is being requested for a largescale expansion of Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary west of Spring Hill.

The decision was made after planning commissioners listened to about 70 people speak during a lengthy public hearing that spanned two separate meetings on April 4 and May 2.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

