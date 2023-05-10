Miami County planning commissioners voted 5-2 to recommend denying a conditional-use permit (CUP) that is being requested for a largescale expansion of Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary west of Spring Hill.
The decision was made after planning commissioners listened to about 70 people speak during a lengthy public hearing that spanned two separate meetings on April 4 and May 2.
Miami County commissioners will have the final say on the issue during their May 24 meeting at 1 p.m. at the Miami County Administration Building. If a valid protest petition is filed by neighboring property owners, a supermajority, or four out of five commissioners, would be required to approve the requested CUP.
Jen Dulski opened Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in 2018 as a sanctuary for elderly dogs to comfortably spend their final years.
The 2,000-square-foot facility is located at 23595 W. 223rd St. on a 5-acre tract, and there can be no more than 19 dogs on site at a time. Dulski lives next door to the facility.
In 2019, Dulski and her volunteers took over management of the city-owned Osawatomie pound, turning it into a no-kill facility.
There is no animal shelter in Miami County, so when a stray dog or cat is picked up in Miami County, they typically end up at the Osawatomie Pound, which is a small structure near the Osawatomie Golf Course.
In April of 2022, Dulski purchased 40 acres to the east of Always and Furever with plans of expanding the facility. Those plans eventually included a building to serve as a Miami County animal shelter to replace the deteriorating Osawatomie Pound.
Dulski’s proposal is split into three phases, with the first phase including the construction of a 16,000-square-foot administration building, 5,000-square-foot Miami County Barn Shelter to replace the Osawatomie Pound, 1,257-square-foot dog villa, and a big red barn that is between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet.
Plans for the second phase include the construction of an 8,000-square-foot veterinary hospital/decompression facility and another dog villa.
Plans for the third phase include the construction of two more big red barns, 5,000-square-foot little red barn, 5,000-square-foot little puppies barn, 5,000-square-foot feline family facility, and five more dog villas.
The total three-phase proposal includes 19 structures and five pavilions with a total size of 77,849 square feet, according to planning documents.
The total capacity of the proposed expansion would be 98 animals after the first phase, 112 animals after the second phase, and 230 animals (190 dogs and 40 cats) after the third phase, according to the planning documents.
Dulski told the planning commissioners she sees the first phase taking one to three years to complete, the second phase three to five years to complete, and the entire project taking up to 10 years to complete depending on the amount of funds raised.
The proposal also states that the entire property is proposed to be surrounded by a 6-foot black chain-link fence that would be gated. The facility also is planned to be private, with visitors allowed by appointment only. The proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Planning Director Kenneth Cook’s staff recommendation to the Planning Commission was to deny the CUP request because it would conflict with the residential nature of the surrounding neighborhood, but he added that it was a difficult recommendation to make because parts of the proposal were compliant with the Golden Criteria that the planners are asked to use as the basis for their decisions.
About 50 people spoke during the continued public hearing May 2, and the overall themes were similar to those who spoke during the April 4 public hearing.
Volunteers for Always and Furever talked about the important work the facility is doing saving animals and stressed that the property is going to be developed in the future anyways because of its proximity to expanding Johnson County, and the Always and Furever expansion is more appealing than warehouses or a large apartment complex or retail store.
Some of the volunteers were from Miami County, but many were from Johnson County or other parts of the Kansas City metropolitan area. One was from Arkansas and said she drove more than four hours to be at the meeting.
Deana Brim, manager of the Osawatomie Pound, talked about space limitations and structural issues with the current pound, and she urged the planning commissioners to allow the planned expansion in Spring Hill.
“We really need this,” Brim said.
Ken Richardson, who is the animal control officer for Miami County, also talked about the need for the expansion.
Dulski told the planning commissioners she is committed to seeing her plan through.
“I’m all in on this,” Dulski said. “I’ve put more than a million dollars of my own money into this.”
Neighboring property owners all spoke out against the proposed expansion, mentioning concerns about increased traffic, runoff contamination into Hillsdale Lake, noise, safety and an overall change of their rural atmosphere. Property owners in the Yankee Bit Farm and Twelve Oaks residential developments are near the proposed expansion.
Planning Commissioner Randy Kitchen said he also is concerned about how the planned large development would change the character of the neighborhood.
“It may not be a commercial operation, but it has that look and feel,” Kitchen said.
Planning Commissioner Kelli Broers agreed.
“Once this goes up, the character of that lot changes forever,” Broers said. “This changes the character of that neighborhood in my opinion.”
Planning Commissioner Bret Manchester said one of his ancestors homesteaded the property where many of the homes are now located near the proposed expansion, and he has to listen to the concerns of the Miami County landowners nearby rather than Always and Furever supporters from outside the county.
“They’re not taxpayers,” Manchester said of the outside supporters.
Planning Commissioner Joe Flake said he’s concerned about how the planned expansion would impact neighboring property values.
“The detriment comes when a house 1,000 feet away goes on the market and a buyer says, ‘what’s that over there?’” Flake said. “Once this property is changed, it’s changed.”
Planning Commissioner Joshua Brown had a different opinion, stating that the extensive natural screening helps offset the impact of the development, and the design of the buildings give them an agricultural feel.
“I think we would be foolish not to find a way to make this work,” Brown said.
Planning Commissioner Topher Philgreen also spoke in favor of the proposal but suggested that only the first two phases be approved since the third phase is closer to existing residences.
Philgreen also pointed out that there is nothing stopping the applicant from subdividing the property and having multiple residences built, with each one having 19 dogs like Dulski has at her current location.
Philgreen said he disagrees with the “not-in-my-backyard” reasoning expressed by some neighbors who said they appreciate the cause, but not the location.
“Who gets it in their backyard?” Philgreen asked, stating that different neighbors may be upset if the location is changed.
Philgreen also said he doesn’t think the expansion would create safety concerns because there have been very few documented incidents with the current facility.
Brockus said he can understand both sides.
“This is a very difficult vote for me,” Brockus said.
Ultimately, a motion was made to recommend denial of the CUP, and the motion passed 5-2, with Kitchen, Manchester, Broers, Flake and Brockus voting “yes” and Philgreen and Brown voting “no.” Planning Commissioner Charles Armour abstained because he was not present for the April 4 meeting. Planning Commissioner John Menefee was absent from the May 2 meeting following the birth of his child.
