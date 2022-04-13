LOUISBURG — Public hearings regarding two subdivisions have been scheduled for the Louisburg Planning Commission’s meeting on Wednesday, April 27.
The hearings will start at 6:30 p.m. and take place in succession in the council room at City Hall, located at 215 S. Broadway St. in Louisburg.
The Planning Commission will consider the final development plan for Louisburg Landing subdivision, generally located on Danford Drive and northwest of Wea Creek subdivision Phase 2 in Louisburg, according to information published by the city of Louisburg.
The proposed Louisburg Landing subdivision would consist of three parcels of land.
Lot 1 would be located on 2.09 acres and include one residential eight-plex, three residential six-plexes, and two residential four-plexes.
Lot 2 would be located on 0.52 acres and have one residential seven-plex.
The third parcel would be located on 2.75 acres and be designated as a drainage easement.
The Louisburg Landing subdivision is currently zoned within the Planned Unit Development (PUD) District.
Retail project
The Planning Commission also will consider the final replat for the Little Round House subdivision, located on the vacant lot at the southeast corner of the intersection at Metcalf Road and Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68).
All proposed lots within the Little Round House subdivision are zoned C-3 General Business District. The subdivision is named for the community’s iconic Little Round House, which sat on the northwest corner of this lot for many years before it was moved to Ron Weers Park.
Mike Belew, representing CBC Real Estate Group, attended a couple of Louisburg City Council meetings to express interest in purchasing the city-owned property in fall 2021.
CBC Real Estate Group would maintain ownership of any retail buildings erected on the site and lease them to retailers. Belew said several retailers had expressed interest in occupying the space, according to minutes from the council’s Oct. 18 meeting.
At that meeting, Belew said one of the retailers would like to move forward immediately and be open by the 2022 holiday season. The retailer has not yet been identified, but Belew said it has over 10,000 stores throughout the country and is financially stable.
The council earlier this year accepted an offer from the CBC Real Estate Group for the sale of a portion of the city-owned property at that corner, City Administrator Nathan Law said.
“The full property is 1.47 acres, and the group is interested in 0.93 acres on the east side of it,” Law said. “Council accepted the draft contract and directed the mayor to sign in January of this year.”
Also on April 27, the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. in City Hall to consider Little Round House subdivision’s request for two deviations for the commercial property.
The subdivision developer is requesting a variance to allow construction of a commercial building that would deviate from the minimum rear setback requirements. The developer also will seek a variance on the minimum number of parking stalls required for a commercial building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.