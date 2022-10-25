PAOLA — A final site plan for two new turf ballfields in Wallace Park is moving to the Paola City Council with a recommendation for approval, but concerns about parking, an underground gas line and other issues were discussed by members of the Paola Planning Commission.
Crews from Mammoth Sports Construction of Lenexa have been busy recently demolishing the deteriorating grass Major Field north of Wallace Park Drive and east of the Paola American Legion to make way for two new turf fields.
Paola Mayor Leigh House cast the tie-breaking vote during the Aug. 9 Paola City Council meeting to move forward with plans to have Mammoth Sports build the two new turf ballfields in Wallace Park for about $2.5 million.
But design plans for the fields have been questioned, especially since proposed plans include taking out some of the existing gravel parking south of the Legion and instead adding additional gravel parking north of the fields and east of the Legion.
Mike Welter spoke on behalf of the Paola American Legion at the August council meeting and raised concerns about parking, especially on busy Bingo nights. Council member Dave Smail said the council has always had a good relationship with the Legion, and he is confident a solution will be found.
The issue has turned into a legal matter surrounding a previous agreement between the Legion and the city. The ballfields were discussed during a council work session Oct. 4, but City Manager Randi Shannon told the council members to not discuss the integrity or legality of the Legion agreement because those discussions should take place with City Attorney Lee Letwiler in executive session.
Several members of the Paola American Legion were present at the work session, but they were not allowed to speak because it was not a public hearing or a regular council meeting with citizen comment on the agenda.
Former council member Pete Bell questioned that approach and encouraged the council members to listen to Legion representatives.
“We’re trying to address it respectfully and tactfully” Shannon said at the work session. “We want to get the best possible solution for both.”
Mayor House encouraged the Legion attendees to speak during public comment at the next council meeting.
Several Legion members were again in the audience during the Oct. 18 Paola Planning Commission meeting, but none spoke as there was no public hearing or public comment during the meeting.
Paola City Council member LeAnne Shields and Alan Hire of Triangle Builders were both in the audience during the Planning Commission meeting. Shields has been vocal about her disapproval of building the turf fields in Wallace Park, and Hire has also spoke out against the plan.
Mayor House and City Clerk Stephanie Marler also were in attendance, among others.
Shannon told the planning commissioners the site plan, which was completed by CEI Engineering Associates and submitted by Mammoth Sports, shows how the two new turf fields will replace the existing natural grass field.
The total project area is 4.06 acres, which includes the extension of the existing gravel parking lot on the north side of the fields. According to the site plan, the west side gravel lot will have 32 spaces, and the north side gravel lot will have 67 spaces.
In addition, Shannon said the city will create a walking trail from the expanded north gravel parking lot to the paved parking lot for the Paola Family Pool to the east, which has 90 spaces.
“The pool closes at 6 p.m., so it should be able to help with parking,” Shannon said.
She added that the fence around parking near the other existing fields south of Wallace Park Drive is being removed so people could also park there and have easier access to walk north to the new turf fields.
The site plan for the new turf fields also includes extra lighting installed on one outdoor pole and directed to the expanded north parking lot. Shannon said it would be on a dusk to dawn setting.
The planning commissioners had multiple questions about the site plan, although some of their comments about parking and emergency vehicle access were cut short by Shannon because she said they were getting into things that would fall under the legal agreement between the city and the Legion that is being reviewed.
Civil engineer Dylan Medlock with Mammoth Sports was in attendance at the meeting and answered a variety of questions posed by planning commissioners.
Planning commissioner Steve Cowman asked questions about drainage, and planning commissioner Luke DeGrande raised concerns about flooding. DeGrande attempted at one point to show pictures from flooding in Wallace Park from 2017, but Shannon questioned the relevance of the photos. There also was some disagreement among the planning commissioners and city officials about whether or not the floodwaters got north of Wallace Park Drive where the proposed new turf fields would be built.
Medlock said almost the entire east turf field would be in the .2 percent flood plain, which he said means it would take a 500-year event to flood. Medlock added that even if the fields flood, they are designed to drain standing water with minimal impact.
Planning commissioner John McLean raised concerns about an underground gas line that runs along the west side of the existing field near the Legion. McLean said he talked with somebody at the gas company who said the utility company has an easement, and if the city builds a field over the top of the gas line, it may eventually need to be tore up at potentially the city’s expense if repairs need to be done on portions of the lines that are 30 to 50 years old.
Shannon thanked McLean for the information but reminded him that investigating such issues falls under the responsibility of the city manager.
“I appreciate you doing that work, but that is my role,” Shannon said, adding that the city is aware of the line and Public Works Director Kirk Rees has been in contact with the gas company.
“It doesn’t look like a very good idea to have a gas line under a field on a $2 million project,” McLean said. “The gas line is a big concern for me.”
Planning commissioner DeGrande also said he had too many concerns with the site plan to recommend approving it. DeGrande said a traffic study would make sense to see how increased traffic might impact Delaware Street near the Legion, and he is still concerned about parking issues. He also said the site plan seemed to not be as in-depth as other site plans, although Shannon disagreed with that statement.
“With this parking, it leaves a lot to the imagination,” DeGrande said.
The planning commissioners eventually voted 4-2 to recommend approval of the site plan conditional upon the gas line issue being resolved and the legal agreement between the city and Legion being finalized.
Planning commissioners McLean and DeGrande voted against recommending approval, while planning commissioners Steve Cowman, Andy Parks, Trent Upshaw and Kristi Maurer voted to recommend approval.
The issue will now go before the Paola City Council during its November meeting.
The last time the ballfields came before the Paola City Council, it was the August council meeting when the council members were split 2-2 on whether to move forward with Mammoth Sports to build the turf fields. Mayor House cast the tiebreaking “yes” vote.
Council members Smail and Trent Upshaw voted yes, and council members Shields and Kathy Peckman voted no. Upshaw is now a member of the Paola Planning Commission, and he has been replaced by Deborah Hayes on the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.