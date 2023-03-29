OSAWATOMIE — Standing in front of an audience of more than 30 community members, Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon recently mapped out a vision for a revitalized downtown district.
At the heart of the discussion was proposed plans for a new library and visitor center inside the existing city-owned adjoining structures of 500 and 510 Main Street, catty-corner to Osawatomie city offices.
Scanlon used Harpers Ferry, W.Va., as an example of what Osawatomie could become if it could obtain a congressional earmark for federal funding to go along with the designation of John Brown National Historic Park.
“We believe Osawatomie is more important than Harpers Ferry,” Scanlon said. “I think we have a really good shot at an earmark.”
With that national designation, Scanlon said the city could better promote tourism and cement Osawatomie’s reputation as the home of John Brown and a key location during the Bleeding Kansas era.
“Why can’t we become that field trip that everybody has to go on?” Scanlon asked.
Scanlon described a possible future where visitors traveling west on Main Street would see the John Brown mural painted on the side of the old Masonic Lodge building at 500 Main St. and stop inside the proposed visitor center and library. Scanlon said the facility could also house a coffee shop or another private business.
“That specific building has parking built in,” Scanlon said, referring to the city-owned lots across the street and behind the building.
But Scanlon said he realizes tackling such a project takes time and planning, and it needs to be discussed with the community, which is why the original agenda item of a public hearing to consider an application for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce was pulled from the agenda of the Osawatomie City Council meeting Thursday, March 23.
The public hearing notice stated that the project cost is $3,218,991, with the grant request being for $600,000. The project would entail demolishing selected walls and doors inside the old Masonic Lodge building and then conducting an extensive renovation to include new walls, doors, finishes, lighting, power, HVAC updates, elevator, concrete floor for lower level, storefront windows, masonry restoration, shelving, roofing, plumbing and more.
“We’re not ready to commit that much money for that structure,” Scanlon said. “We need time to discuss it as a community and city council.”
Even though an official public hearing was not conducted, Scanlon did take time to explain the proposed project to the large group of community members who showed up for the meeting, and he answered questions from the audience.
Scanlon said he envisions several phases of improvements to the buildings, with about 75 percent of the cost hopefully being covered by a series of CDBG grants valued at $600,000 each. He added that the total project cost right now is likely $5 to $5.5 million, and he’s hopeful that the city could raise $2.5 to $3 million in grants.
Some residents asked why the library needs to move, and Scanlon said it would give the library much-needed additional space and parking.
One resident asked what would happen to the old library, and Scanlon said he would expect the city to sell it.
“I think it would be ideal for a daycare,” Scanlon said.
Several residents applauded Scanlon for his vision but also said they don’t think it is realistic.
“You paint a pretty picture, but this is a struggling community,” one woman said. “All the pretty stuff I think is silly right now. Why don’t we fix the debt we have first?”
Another resident asked how much the city has already spent on the buildings.
Scanlon said the city has spent $12,500 for Fort Scott architect Richard Zingre to draw up preliminary plans. Scanlon said the city also spent $2,500 for a structural engineer to address steel issues.
Scanlon said Zingre previously helped the city with Walker Station, and he also has helped the city with the properties of 525 and 540 Main Street. Scanlon said additional $250,000 grants could be available for businesses interested in those downtown properties.
Another resident asked what happens if the current library doesn’t sell or if the grants don’t come to fruition.
“I think we’re putting a lot of stuff on hope,” she said.
Another resident questioned the conceptual floor plan of the library and visitors center, which included a laundry area and public showers.
Scanlon said it is very preliminary and likely to change, but the showers have been discussed as a way to address the issue of homelessness in the community.
“That would be a nightmare if you had public showers open,” the woman said.
No official decision was made at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.