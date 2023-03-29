230329_mr_osa_downtown_01

OSAWATOMIE — Standing in front of an audience of more than 30 community members, Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon recently mapped out a vision for a revitalized downtown district.

At the heart of the discussion was proposed plans for a new library and visitor center inside the existing city-owned adjoining structures of 500 and 510 Main Street, catty-corner to Osawatomie city offices.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.