Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, will face challenger Nina Fricke, a Bucyrus Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election for the Kansas House District 6 seat, which includes a large portion of Miami County, including the county’s largest cities of Paola and Louisburg.
In an effort to better educate voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a list of questions about key issues and their top priorities. Their responses are printed below.
Name: Nina Fricke
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired RN and small business owner
Family: Married with three grown children and two grandchildren. We have lived on a farm in Miami County for 24 years.
If elected, what would be your three top priorities?
Tax relief for hard-working Kansans including property tax reduction and eliminating sales tax on food, hygiene products and over-the-counter medications.
Fully funding our public schools including the special education budget (currently at 70 percent with 92 percent federal mandated).
Healthcare issues: Reproductive rights, Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana
What do you think are the biggest issues the state Legislature will face in 2023, and how should they be addressed?
Public School funding and teacher shortage. Schools should be funded at the mandated levels. Compensation and benefits for teachers and aides should be reviewed and adjusted to levels that encourage retention.
Healthcare access. Medicaid Expansion would provide cost effective medical care to the 150,000 Kansans that fall in the coverage gap between eligibility for Medicaid and being unable to afford private insurance. This would also support our rural communities by keeping healthcare close to home and preserving the jobs associated with hospitals. Kansas has lost $5.7 billion in federal funds since 2014 that would have paid 90 percent of the cost for expansion.
Fiscal responsibility with state revenues. Kansas has enjoyed great business growth in the past four years which provided a surplus of $4.1 billion this year. With 25 months of revenue exceeding projections, the state appears to be in a good financial position to address pressing needs. Budget items should address the following questions: Does it support business growth? Does it help Kansas families thrive? Does it address the needs of our vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, veterans and the disabled?
What should be done to ensure all Kansans have access to mental health services?
It is estimated that one out of five people will need mental health services at some point and that delaying treatment increases the severity and length of illness. In 2022, Kansas funded $13 million to the new 988 Suicide & Crisis call centers that provide immediate help to people in crisis. This service has seen high demand. Funding should be increased to help the centers serve more Kansans. Medicaid expansion covers mental health care thus providing services to 150,000 more Kansans. Resources for children in kindergarten-12th grade should be increased to identify students who are having difficulty. Such resources could include more counselors in schools as well as courses that have been shown to help students with coping skills. Studies show that mental health problems are evident in the school years but treatment is often not available until much later.
What would you do to expand economic growth in Kansas?
Infrastructure is needed so that businesses can bring raw materials in and move the finished product to the marketplace. Kansas has recently increased the investment in infrastructure improvements. Continued assessment of where money can best be spent is necessary. A large workforce that is trained in the skills necessary for the job is essential. In Kansas, businesses and community colleges have been partnering to provide the training and certifications needed. The Kansas Promise Scholarships allow students free tuition and fees for those classes with a requirement that they work in Kansas for a set time. Increase the funding for scholarships. For businesses to attract employees to move to the state, the following needs must be addressed: good public schools, an adequate amount of housing and healthcare accessibility. The state must assess where improvements to these services are lacking and work on programs to improve availability.
Why should voters choose you?
My 35 years of work in the healthcare industry as an RN give me the skills to work on healthcare issues. As a small business owner, I also have experience in the needs of businesses and employees. I support careful use of state revenues to provide tax relief for all Kansans, improve infrastructure and fund our schools. I will work with any legislators interested in helping to see that Kansas families have a great place to work and live.
Name: Samantha M. Poetter Parshall
Age: 35
Occupation: Consultant
Family: Husband Dakotah Parshall, son Maverick, and daughter Everlee
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
Continue working to lower the tax burden on Kansans. Starting with removing the state income tax on Social Security and retirement accounts and expanding the property tax refund for disabled veterans and seniors on a fixed income, to cover all disabled veterans and all seniors. It is time for Kansas to stop being a state that people move away from in order to afford to live, and make it a place where people can afford to raise their family and retire.
Streamline government services — eliminating burdensome red tape, bureaucratic hurdles, and create a business-friendly tax environment for all businesses — keeping the government out of picking winners and losers.
Protect our Constitutional Rights, ensure parental rights are protected here in Kansas and our 2nd Amendment Rights are not infringed on.
What do you think are the biggest issues the state Legislature will face in 2023, and how should they be addressed?
Find ways to reduce the burden that inflation has put on Kansans — the best way to address this would be by finding ways to cut taxes as well as reduce the cost of energy.
Protect parental rights — last year we passed the Parents Bill of Rights, the governor vetoed it. After discussing this legislation with many constituents, it is clear we need to do more to strengthen this legislation and get it passed.
Defend our Constitutional Rights — we always need to make sure any legislation that passes does not infringe on any of our Constitutional Rights.
What should be done to ensure all Kansans have access to mental health services?
For far too long there have been unnecessary hurdles that many have had to jump through to receive mental health services. From the moratorium that was on the Osawatomie State Hospital that prevented people to self-admit to bureaucratic red tape that has prevented new facilities from opening and serving those who need it most. We need to take a hard look at our mental health system and see what is working and what is not working — acknowledging that there is not a one size fits all approach. For some, expanding telemedicine will help, for others being admitted to a facility is what is needed. Regardless, we need to increase access to mental health services — and the best way to increase access would be to remove the hurdles that hold these services back.
What would you do to expand economic growth in Kansas?
The government needs to stop picking winners and losers. This last year, when the legislature passed the APEX bill, I adamantly opposed it. The legislation was thrown together in a hurry, not well thought out, and has the potential to cost Kansans more than it will benefit them. But that was just the icing on the cake. What was the most bothersome was that it was corporate welfare on the backs of hardworking Kansans, without even the requirement that they hire American citizens, let alone Kansans. What we need to do is create a tax friendly environment for all businesses — those who are already here in Kansas and those who want to come to our state. If we put an end to corporate welfare, we can create an environment where businesses want to move to our state while ensuring those already here thrive, all while making sure Kansans don’t end up paying more taxes because of the incentives handed out like candy at a parade.
Why should voters choose you?
As a mom and lifelong Kansan, the future of our state is extremely important to me. Growing up working at my family’s restaurant in Paola, I learned the value of hard work and gained a deep appreciation for our community. Miami County will always be home, and that is why my husband and I decided this is where we want to raise our family. I have a vested interest in making sure Kansas is the best state to build a life, raise a family, and retire. Over the last two years, I have worked hard to represent my district — which has not always been voting party lines. From opposing the APEX bill to supporting medical marijuana, I have worked in the best interests of the district. What I have also realized is that there are a lot of politicians who campaign on unrealistic promises, promises they often forget they made when they get to Topeka. That is why I have always made it a priority to come home from Topeka every single day and spend my time speaking with constituents and not deep pocket special interests lobbyists.
