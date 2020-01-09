PAOLA — The Paola Police Department plans to have a silent auction for a gray 2006 Volkswagon Jetta GLI four-door sedan with 132,362 original miles.
The auction will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13-17, according to a police department news release.
The vehicle will be available for display, and detectives will be present at the Paola Justice Center to answer any questions about the vehicle. The vehicle will also be available for test drives for people with a valid driver’s license.
Once the week of showing is concluded, the police department will begin to accept sealed bids on the vehicle. The minimum bid must be at least $2,000.00 to be accepted, according to the release.
The deadline to turn in sealed bids will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Bids should be placed in a sealed envelope and turned into the Paola Justice Center’s communications window at 805 N. Pearl St.
The sealed bids will then be opened at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and the winning bid will be announced at that time. The winning bidder will be required to provide either cash or cashier’s check for the vehicle the day the winning bid is revealed, according to the release.
For more information, contact Capt. Kevin Colwell at (913)259-3637.
