LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Police Department investigated a reported threat made by a student to other students Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Louisburg Middle School and determined there was no current danger to students or staff.
When the incident was reported Wednesday afternoon, school staff immediately questioned the student about the threat as well as the students who reported it and contacted the police department, Police Chief Tim Bauer said.
Police officers conducted a thorough investigation, which revealed the student in question had no means and no real plans to carry out the threat, Bauer said.
The chief reminded parents and students that all threats are taken seriously and will be investigated thoroughly by the police department, which could result in criminal charges being filed.
These types of threats seem to be more commonplace in society, either expressed via social media or in person, and no place is exempt from threats, Bauer said.
In a statement, the police department said "any threatening statement should and will be taken seriously and investigated fully to provide for the safety of students and staff. We encourage parents to talk with your children and impress upon them the importance of reporting any information regarding any safety threats made against students or staff."
Bauer said the reported threat did not require a school lockdown. He said the incident is still under investigation, and once the investigation is complete, a report will be turned over to the county attorney’s office to determine if charges are warranted against the individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.