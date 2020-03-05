LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Police Department has a new officer on its force.
At its Tuesday, Feb. 18, meeting, the Louisburg City Council voted 4-0 to hire Pamela Talley to fill one of the vacant, full-time police officer positions with the department.
Police Chief Tim Bauer told council members that Talley was a strong candidate who served five years as a corrections officer with the Bates County Sheriff’s Office at the county’s detention center in Butler, Mo.
Bauer said Talley would start at the top of the non-certified pay scale because of her work experience.
The police chief said Talley, who has already passed the background check, will learn the department’s procedures, go through field training and attend the state’s law enforcement academy at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson, Kan., for a 14-week training period. Talley would receive her state certification upon graduation from the academy.
“It’s quite a sacrifice on the individual to take 14 weeks and be away from their family for the bulk of that time, so it’s quite a commitment on their part as well as our part for hiring them,” the chief said.
Bauer introduced Talley, who was in attendance with her husband and daughter. The family resides in Amoret, Mo., southeast of Louisburg.
With the hiring of Talley, Bauer said the department still has two vacancies to fill on its full-time, 13-member staff. The department also has three part-time officers.
