LOUISBURG – Vehicle thefts and burglaries have spread to the eastern side of Miami County.
The Louisburg Police Department reported Friday, Nov. 1, that three vehicles have been stolen and another half dozen vehicles have been burglarized in Louisburg during the past two weeks.
The Paola Police Department recently reported stolen vehicles and burglarized autos also have occurred in the county seat.
On Oct. 24, Paola police officers took a report of a stolen 2014 white Dodge Charger, which was recovered the following day in Spring Hill. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside, according to a police department news release.
During the past several weeks, Paola police officers have noticed a surge in auto burglaries and thefts, and in most cases the vehicles have been unlocked with the keys inside.
Firearms were stolen from some of the burglarized vehicles in Louisburg, Police Chief Tim Bauer said in a news release. He urged residents to not leave firearms, valuables or keys inside their vehicles.
“These are crimes of opportunity. They look for unlocked vehicles with valuables, but will break into a vehicle if valuables are in plain view,” Bauer said. “Unfortunately, firearms have also been stolen in a couple of the auto burglaries. You should always secure your firearms and valuables inside your residence, and lock your vehicles. This will lessen your chances of becoming a victim to these types of crime.”
Bauer said similar cases have been reported in other areas of the county, as well as neighboring Linn and Johnson counties. Authorities have not said if they think some of these cases from across the county and the neighboring region are related.
Police officials in Paola and Louisburg encourage residents to always lock vehicles, houses and secure garage doors to prevent crimes of opportunity.
