The Overland Park Police Department reported Friday morning, May 1, that a former Louisburg woman who had not had contact with her family since April 22 has been located.
Ava Littrell was the subject of a missing person investigation initiated by the Overland Park Police Department, which issued a news release Wednesday, April 29, asking for the public's help in locating Littrell.
Overland Park police reported about 7:35 a.m. Friday that Littrell has been located. The department did not offer additional details. Littrell is a former Louisburg resident who attended Louisburg High School.
