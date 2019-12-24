OSAWATOMIE - A quick-thinking U.S. Postal Service driver may have saved Christmas for several local families after his vehicle caught fire while delivering packages Sunday, Dec. 22.
Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love said the driver smelled smoke and pulled over at 11:19 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Plum Creek Road and 399th Street south of Beagle.
Once he realized the engine compartment was on fire, the driver quickly opened up the back door and removed all of the Amazon packages he was delivering, saving them from the flames, Love said.
The driver was uninjured.
Two Osawatomie firefighters were quickly on the scene, and they extinguished flames that had fully engulfed the engine compartment and cab, Love said.
The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the charred vehicle on Facebook with the words: “Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the driver saved Christmas!”
The post quickly went viral, and Love said he’s spoken with news outlets across the country.
“I guess it was the right story for the right day,” he said.
Love said he hopes the exposure will be a positive for the city of Osawatomie, especially as it continues to search for its next city manager.
“It definitely got the Osawatomie name out there,” Love said.
