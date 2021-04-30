LOUISBURG – The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC) is reopening Powell Observatory at Lewis-Young Park with scheduled talks and views of the universe.
ASKC will host a public viewing night at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in Lewis-Young Park, which is located at 26600 Jingo Road, north of Louisburg.
Powell Observatory, which is marking its 36th year in Louisburg, was closed last season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
All activities will be outside with images from the observatory’s 30-inch mirror telescope shown remotely on a large screen, according to a press release from ASKC.
The observatory initially will be open May 1 and May 15, with both public viewing nights beginning at 8 p.m. If all goes well, ASKC plans to expand its season, according to the release. The organization will update its website at askc.org with information about future times and dates.
Social distancing and mask requirements will be in place for public viewing nights to ensure everyone’s safety, according to ASKC. Attendees also need to bring their own chairs or blankets.
The non-profit educational organization is requesting donations of $8 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 5 to 11. ASKC is not requesting a donation for kids under age five.
