LOUISBURG — Powell Observatory continues to be one of Miami County’s hidden secrets, tucked away at Lewis-Young Park, but soon it plans to join forces with another popular tourist attraction.
Plans are in the works to move the observatory to land recently acquired by Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory and Education Center just east of Louisburg. Powell Observatory’s curators hope to relocate the facility by 2021.
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC) has owned and operated Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park for the past 35 years.
Recently, ASKC representatives have been meeting with Louisburg school district officials to map out a plan to move Powell Observatory to the school district’s Circle Grove site, but those plans changed once the Cedar Cove land became available.
“We have been talking about moving to Circle Grove for the last couple of years, but we kind of received a surprise offer from Cedar Cove to move out there,” said Rick Henderson, ASKC president. “We decided to investigate the offer, and I hate to use a cliché, but it was an offer that was too good to refuse.”
Henderson said ASKC would have its own space to build a new Powell Observatory complex on a large tract of land.
“We’re talking about perhaps up to 20 acres, and at Circle Grove we were going to have a little over an acre,” Henderson said.
Built in 1984 by ASKC members, the observatory has one of the largest telescopes open to the public in a five-state area — the Ruisinger Telescope, a Newtonian with a 30-inch diameter mirror, according to the observatory’s website. In addition, the observatory as other telescopes available for public viewing.
The observatory is open to the public Saturday nights, May through October, and for special astronomical events. Public programs include an educational presentation on an interesting astronomy topic, a tour of the night sky and viewing through the telescopes (weather permitting), according to the website.
Because the observatory is staffed by volunteers, a donation is requested upon entry to help maintain and operate the observatory. The requested donation is $8 for visitors 12 and older and $5 for visitors ages 5-11. Visitors age 5 and under are free, according to the website.
Upcoming public programs include “Pluto, a Dwarf Planet,” scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 28; “Planets You Can See,” scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5; and “Spooky Skies,” scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 12.
