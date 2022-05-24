LOUISBURG — Community members recently joined together in prayerful solidarity during a National Day of Prayer service in Louisburg.
The event, which was organized by the National Day of Prayer Committee, took place on the evening of May 5 at Louisburg Middle School auditorium.
The service featured prayers for federal, state, county and city leaders, as well as local churches and clergy members.
Members of the Louisburg High School jazz band performed “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and members of the Louisburg Boy Scout Troop 101 and American Heritage Girls led the flag salute.
The Christian singing group Witness performed “Oh Happy Day.”
There also were special prayers for firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians, education, military, media, business, and a local Ukrainian family.
Louisburg National Day of Prayer Committee member Dorothy Gardner said about 160 people attended the event, including Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook.
“As mayor of Louisburg, I would like to thank everyone who attended,” Mayor Cook said. “Prayer is an integral part of daily life. Prayer offers a rich connection to our spiritual lives, nurturing our relationships and faith. It also provides comfort in times of crisis or need. Once again, I want to say thank you to all people that observed this wonderful day.”
