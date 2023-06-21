Hosting a fair can be complex at times. Before the first exhibitor enters the gates, many hours of planning and preparation have already taken place with one goal in mind - a fair that will be enjoyed by all who attend.
Entry of fair exhibits is one of the tasks that consumes a large amount of time each year at fair. As exhibitors arrive with their projects in hand, they are directed to the appropriate place to have their item/animal checked in and be prepared for judging.
This process involves many steps. Gathering information about the exhibitor (name, address, age, etc.) and specific information about the project (class number, project description, etc.) is required. This information is then shared with superintendents for each department. These volunteers prepare the exhibits for judging (grouping by class), record the results of judging and submit the paperwork to the fair office for premium payment.
Entering exhibits online prior to the fair helps speed up this process and reduces the likelihood of errors. When items are pre-entered, lists can be provided to superintendents to help with each of these steps. Without pre-entry, items must be recorded manually – increasing the amount of time to enter an exhibit, prepare exhibits for judging, record results and award premiums. This delay, in turn, affects all who bring exhibits to the fair.
4-H and FFA members exhibiting at fair are required to enter their projects ahead of time. While open class exhibitors are not required to pre-enter items, those who do not go through the pre-entry process must allow additional time to check in their items at the fair. To make the fair run as smoothly as possible, we ask that all exhibitors, open, 4-H and FFA, pre-enter their items.
Pre-entry for the 2023 Miami County Fair is open now and will remain open through July 7. To enter your items, visit www.maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu and follow the links for the Miami County Fair.
A computer is available at the Marais des Cygnes District office in Paola (913 N. Pearl Street, Suite 1) if you need assistance entering your exhibits. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call (913) 294-4306 if you have any questions about entering your items for fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.