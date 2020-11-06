Veterans Day will still be recognized this year during multiple events Wednesday, Nov. 11, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also led to some cancellations and modifications.
Weather permitting, Sunflower Elementary in Paola plans to host a Veterans Day parade beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 11.
In previous years, Sunflower Elementary has invited veterans to attend an all-school assembly featuring music and video presentations. This year, due to COVID-19, students will line the sidewalks around Sunflower’s parking lot, bus loop and Angela Drive, while holding up banners and singing songs to thank veterans as they drive by.
The students also plan to hang posters in the school building, and pictures will be posted to the school’s Facebook page, according to a news release.
The annual Veterans Day service in Paola is set to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Miami County Veterans Memorial near the intersection of Baptiste and Hospital drives.
The event will feature an Honor Guard, firing squad and Legion Riders, as well as the laying of the wreath by members of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Last year’s service was canceled due to icy conditions. Paola American Legion Vice Commander George Honn said this year’s service will be moved to the Legion building if there is inclement weather.
Louisburg Legion representative Wayne Knop said the annual Veterans Day ceremony in Louisburg will once again be a collaboration between the Legion and the school district.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. at Louisburg High School, but attendance will be limited to Louisburg American Legion and VFW memberds and their families.
Alison Moore at LHS said the Louisburg Middle School Intermediate and Advanced Choirs will be performing, as well as the LHS Concert and Select choirs, and the event will be live-streamed and recorded for the public.
Osawatomie USD 367 recently announced that its annual Veterans Day program, as well as the community Thanksgiving lunch for seniors, have been canceled due to COVID-19.
“Both of these programs are very important to our staff and students, but we feel it is safest to cancel for this year,” the district stated in a news release. “We are planning on both events returning in 2021.”
Spring Hill’s Veterans Day ceremony, which took place last year at Spring Hill Middle School South, has also been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
