OSAWATOMIE - Marais des Cygnes Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in Miami County will host “The Kansas Industrial Farm for Women,” a presentation and discussion by Laura Phillippi, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
The presentation will take place at Whistle Stop Café, located at 901 6th St. in Osawatomie.
Members of the community are invited to attend the free program, which is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
For more information, contact the Marais des Cygnes Chapter DAR at (512) 944-6252.
In the early 20th century, the Kansas Industrial Farm for Women was established in Lansing to house women found in violation of new quarantine laws intended to prevent the spread of venereal diseases during World War I. The women who were arrested and incarcerated on the farm were taught to grow crops, raise chickens, sew and cook. This presentation explores life on the unusual farm and the women who lived there, according to a news release.
Phillippi is a historian based in Leavenworth and has published a book through Arcadia Publishing titled, “Lansing Correctional Facility,” that examines the history of the Kansas State Penitentiary.
“Most people knew little about the women’s prison in Lansing until it was moved to Topeka in the 1990s,” Phillippi said. “The theories of rehabilitation used at the farm were highly rather progressive for a prison in that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.