Editor’s note: The following article was submitted by the Marais des Cygnes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Daughters of the American Revolution — Marais des Cygnes Chapter DAR in Paola will host “Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills,” a presentation and discussion by Rex Buchanan at noon on Oct. 9 at the Miami County Detention Center, Community Room, 209 S. Pearl St, Paola.
Members of the community are invited to attend the free program, but space is limited.
Contact Chapter Regent Ann Benton at (913) 259-9839 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
Too often Kansas history seems to start with the Coronado’s trip through the state in 1541. For centuries before European arrival, Native people lived on the plains, and some left behind rock carvings on soft sandstone in the middle of the state.
Based on the book Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills (University Press of Kansas, 2019), this presentation focuses on these carvings, the people who made them, and what the carvings tell us about those people and their relationship to the land.
The presentation also discusses the challenges of dating and interpreting these carvings, the threats posed by erosion and vandalism, and the role of landowners whose property shelters these carvings.
Rex Buchanan grew up in Rice County, Kansas, on the edge of the Smoky Hills.
He is the former director of the Kansas Geological Survey and the author of books about Kansas geology and water.
“Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.
For more information about “Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills” in Paola, contact Marais des Cygnes Chapter Regent Ann Benton at (913) 259-9839 or visit www.facebook.com/maraisdescygnesDAR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.