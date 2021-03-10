Miami County residents have made it clear — through a survey, workshops, focus groups and a recent open house — what their expectations are for a new comprehensive plan.
“There was a lot of input, and I can tell you (that) your citizens are clear on the direction they would like to see your county go in regards to growth,” Olsson Studio Vice President Ken Boone told county commissioners during their study session March 3. “We approached it sort of as a funnel and gave them a very large area that was focused on where are the cities, where is the infrastructure, where is the access and where does it make sense from a connectivity standpoint.”
County residents were given an opportunity to review a future land use map during an in-person open house Thursday, Feb. 25, at Osawatomie’s City Auditorium.
Red dots on the future land use map represented opposition to commercial/industrial development, and a desire to maintain rural character and preserve agriculture. It is clear from the open house and other feedback that residents in the northwestern area of the county are adamantly opposed to commercial/industrial development — specifically, the expansion of Logistics Park Kansas City Intermodal Facility at nearby Edgerton.
Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said some commissioners have received emails from residents in the northwest part of the county voicing those concerns.
“It would be pretty ridiculous of the county not to recognize the 1,000-pound gorilla right across the line,” Roberts said.
Recognizing the need to dust off a comprehensive plan that hasn’t had a formal update since 2004, the County Commission engaged Olsson, Inc. dba Ochsner Hare & Hare, the Olsson Studio to provide Miami County with a comprehensive plan.
During the study session, Boone referred to a map Olsson has developed with input the consultant has received from stakeholders and community members.
Up North
“You can clearly see on that map on the northern edge of the county what the citizens are interested in again is very clear — we want our agriculture and our rural living to continue and we don’t want it to be mixed with development, we don’t want isolated developments out in the county,” Boone said. “One, you can’t serve them. And two, it really kind of destroys what people really embrace about the county and what it looks like and feels like and what they envision they want this county to be.”
Boone said there are some great options for maintaining the rural lifestyle and also keeping the small town feel in the cities and towns in the county. He directed attention once again to the northwest edge of the county.
“And you can also see on that edge the density level that occurs on that map shows what we are calling ag or ag/residential — which is mostly agricultural but also allows for some very large lot residential. And I mean very large lots. We don’t know what that is yet, because we still have a lot of analysis to do,” Boone said. “It could be 20 acres it could be 80 acres. It’s a farmstead sort of use with ag to allow that use — historic uses of living on your farm.”
Boone indicated there also is area designated for rural residential lots.
“That could be five acres, 10 acres we don’t know yet — there’s a number in there that we will settle on,” Boone said. “It allows you to have residential in appropriate places that can be served with large lot rural residential.”
Boone said residents in the northwest part of the county want to protect their way of life, and he certainly understands why.
“I am very sympathetic to that,” Boone said. “I’m sure if I had a home over there, I would not want to be next to an industrial logistics park. There is no doubt in my mind.”
Hillsdale Lake Watershed
Boone turned the commission’s attention to Hillsdale Lake Watershed.
“Hillsdale Lake is your No. 1 attraction destination, from an input standpoint on revenue generation, and impact to your county — it is huge,” Boone said. “It’s also the drinking source for people in the county and outside the county.
“And so as the No. 1 resource in your county, we believe that should be protected,” he said. “Because you’re only going to get one shot at it. One shot to protect it, one shot to keep it what it is now, one shot to protect an enormous destination that you already have in the county.”
The watershed is so large it covers Miami County and pieces of all the surrounding counties, Boone said.
County Administrator Shane Krull raised concerns about the county’s ability to control the area if large tracts of land are acquired through voluntary annexation.
“If the county puts in a policy that environmentally makes sense to protect that asset, fast forward a day or a year, somebody sells a large tract of ground to whatever group that it is, we don’t have a say in it — never have, never will,” Krull said. “Next thing you know, they’re asking for annexation to the city of Edgerton presuming that Edgerton makes it down to the county line and can take the next step over through consent annexation. As you know we don’t have a say in that. We may not even know about it until its recorded with the Register of Deeds.”
Krull said then the city of Edgerton rezones the land to accommodate large commercial development.
“Next thing oddly enough, they rezone it from agriculture to whatever zoning it takes for a 500,000-square-foot intermodal facility — again, we don’t have a say but there are a lot of people out there that believe that we do,” Krull said. “How do we do this awkward dance?”
Boone talked about some steps that can be taken.
“We put in whatever we think is important to protect that resource — it can be stream buffers it can be all kinds of different ways of protecting that resource,” Boone said of the watershed.
Boone said it is important to do what is within the county’s control to protect the resource.
“It is important in the comprehensive plan that it shows what the county’s intent is for any part of the county,” Boone said. “As a policy document, the first thing that anyone should be looking for is to see if it fits with the policy and the future of the county, that’s what your comp plan is used for.”
Boone also addressed some rumors that he and his team are working for intermodal developer NorthPoint.
“I work for Olsson. I work for the Olsson Studio. It is a studio of 20 landscape architects and planners within Olsson. It is a separate team,” Boone said. “Within our company we have 1,200 people across nine states and 32 offices. I have no idea, other than some cursory understanding, about what all the other teams are doing. Even in Kansas City, we have four offices and probably 30 or 35 teams total.
“Our team has zero relationship and has never done any work with NorthPoint,” he said. “We currently don’t have any contracts. I don’t really know anybody at NorthPoint at all.”
Boone said he and his team represent the county commission’s interests and the community’s interests in the plan.
“As you can see from the work that we’ve done, that’s exactly what we’ve done,” Boone said. “Does Olsson work for NorthPoint? Yes, we do. It’s mostly our geotech office goes out and bores holes and does testing for them and says here’s your geotech report. I think that’s the majority of the extent of that.
“I am not a puppet for anyone. I am working for you on this,” he said.
Virtual open house
A virtual open house of the proposed plans is available now through Wednesday, March 17, via the project website (www.miamicountyksplan.com). Instructions for participating in the virtual open house are available on the project website.
People can visit the project website at their leisure during the two-week period.
For the best experience, it is recommended that participants use a desktop computer or tablet, instead of a smartphone. The same content will be available for review and comment at the virtual open house, according to a county news release.
Direct all inquiries and requests to Teresa Reeves, Planning and Zoning Director, at (913) 294-9553, or planning@miamicountyks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.