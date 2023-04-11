Backlash from Miami County residents upset about skyrocketing property appraisals led to a spike in appeals being filed this year with the county appraiser’s office.
Property owners had until the end of March to file their informal appeal, and Miami County Appraiser Justin Eimers confirmed Monday, April 10, that his office received a total of 1,205 informal appeals this year compared to 303 in 2022, an increase of nearly 300 percent.
“The appeals process gives property owners a chance to address questions and concerns to the County Appraiser’s Office,” Eimers said. “I see the appeals process as an opportunity for the Appraiser’s Office to make necessary corrections to property characteristics and make any valuation changes that are warranted. Our goal is to get the value right.”
Eimers said informal meeting result letters are set to mail at the end of May.
“If property owners who appealed are satisfied with the results of the informal appeals process, then they are done,” Eimers said. “If property owners disagree agree with the county’s informal appeal decision, they have the option to appeal their informal value decision to the Small Claims Division of the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals. Instructions on how to appeal to the Small Claims Division will be included with their informal appeal results.”
Miami County’s median residential property valuation in 2023 went up 19.68 percent from last year, according to information from the Miami County Appraiser’s Office.
Frustration over the appraisal increases, and how they could lead to higher property taxes, prompted the creation of the Facebook group page Miami County KS Property Tax Appeal, which now has more than 3,000 members.
