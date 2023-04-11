230412_mr_appeals_01

The Miami County Appraiser’s Office is located inside the Miami County Administration Building in Paola.

Backlash from Miami County residents upset about skyrocketing property appraisals led to a spike in appeals being filed this year with the county appraiser’s office.

Property owners had until the end of March to file their informal appeal, and Miami County Appraiser Justin Eimers confirmed Monday, April 10, that his office received a total of 1,205 informal appeals this year compared to 303 in 2022, an increase of nearly 300 percent.

