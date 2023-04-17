TOPEKA – Sen. Caryn Tyson said she is hopeful the House will pass a proposed constitutional amendment this session that would place a 4 percent cap on property valuation increases per year.
Time is short, and the 2023 Legislature doesn’t reconvene until April 24.
The Senate on April 5 approved the 4 percent cap outlined in Senate Concurrent Resolution 1611 (SCR 1611) on a 28-11 vote – a week after falling one vote short, 26-14, of passing SCR 1610, which called for a 3 percent limit.
A proposed constitutional amendment must be adopted by a two-thirds majority of each chamber and by a simple majority of voters in the general election.
Both constitutional amendment proposals came out of the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation, which Tyson chairs.
“Even though I led the effort, legislation of this magnitude doesn’t occur in a vacuum – it takes a team of people,” Tyson said. “Working with others, we were able to keep the topic alive and found that 4 percent would pass the Senate.”
Property valuations across the state increased dramatically in 2023, in many cases by double digits. A ground swell of property owners called for changes in Kansas’ appraisal system used by county appraisers statewide.
Miami County’s median residential property valuation in 2023 went up 19.68 percent from last year, according to information from the Miami County Appraiser’s Office.
The proposed constitutional amendment outlines several exceptions to the 4 percent cap, such as new construction and improvements, transfer of ownership, and change of property classification.
SCR 1611 currently is in the House Committee on Taxation.
If SCR 1611 makes it out of committee and is approved by the House, it would be placed on the November 2024 general election ballot for Kansas voters to decide.
“After working diligently to get 3 percent, we worked to get 4 percent in SCR 1611,” Tyson said. “It needs to pass the House with two-thirds majority, and then voters by a simple majority in order to amend the Constitution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.