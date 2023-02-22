Charles Klaasmeyer owns about 160 acres of land zoned Agricultural (AG) at the southeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road. Klaasmeyer has requested that the land be rezoned to Countryside (CS) because CS allows for 15-acre lots as opposed to the 20-acre minimum in AG.
A proposed rezoning could lead to the development of homes on five adjoining 15-acre tracts of land northwest of Paola and south of Hillsdale Lake.
Members of the Miami County Planning Commission reviewed plans for the requested rezoning during their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The plans were submitted by Charles Klaasmeyer, who owns about 160 acres of land zoned Agricultural (AG) at the southeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road. Klaasmeyer has requested that the land be rezoned to Countryside (CS) because CS allows for 15-acre lots as opposed to the 20-acre minimum in the AG zoning.
In the narrative submitted by Charles and Julie Klaasmeyer, they state that the property on the northeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road is currently zoned CS, and the lots south of the subject property along Crescent Hill Road are all already split into 15-acre lots all the way to Kansas Highway 68.
The Klaasmeyer’s proposed plan shows splits creating five 15-acre tracts along Crescent Hill Road. The current plan is to not provide access off of 271st Street or develop the eastern portion of the property, as that would require 271st Street to be brought up to minimum standards.
Planning Director Kenneth Cook said Crescent Hill Road is chip and sealed, and it does meet minimum standards.
Realtor Bob Zoller spoke on behalf of the Klaasmeyers, and he said his client bought this 160-acre tract for this purpose.
“There is a shortage of paved roads in the county, and in this case there is already one there with direct access to 68 Highway,” Zoller said. “The 15 acres to the south all mirror what we want to do. This will encourage growth in the county, which I think we need.”
A few nearby property owners spoke about the proposal during the public hearing. Michael Wunsch said he lives across the street on 271st Street, and he said he doesn’t have any issues with the proposal, but he did raise concerns about the Hillsdale Watershed and a large cattle operation located across from the proposed property on Crescent Hill Road.
A homeowner who lives on Crescent Hill Road south of the proposed property asked about the allowed uses in AG and CS zones. Cook said CS is actually a bit more restrictive than AG.
Planning Commissioner Bret Manchester asked about existing gas lines and how close they would be to proposed home construction.
Planning Commissioner Randy Kitchen reiterated the goal stated in the county’s comprehensive plan to preserve agricultural land to the largest extent possible.
The planning commissioners eventually voted 6-2 to recommend approval of the requested rezoning.
Planning commissioners Randy Kitchen and Bret Manchester voted “no.” Planning commissioners Joshua Brown, John Menefee, Joe Flake, Charles Armour, Topher Philgreen and Gary Brockus voted “yes.” Planning commissioner Kelli Broers was absent.
Final approval must come from the Miami County Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.