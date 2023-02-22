230222_mr_rezoning_01

Charles Klaasmeyer owns about 160 acres of land zoned Agricultural (AG) at the southeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road. Klaasmeyer has requested that the land be rezoned to Countryside (CS) because CS allows for 15-acre lots as opposed to the 20-acre minimum in AG.

A proposed rezoning could lead to the development of homes on five adjoining 15-acre tracts of land northwest of Paola and south of Hillsdale Lake.

Members of the Miami County Planning Commission reviewed plans for the requested rezoning during their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.

