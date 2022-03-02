LOUISBURG – A proposed Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) a developer sought to build out the remainder of the Prairie Crossings housing development has been scrapped.
Developer Tercet Homes, LLC’s preliminary proposal called for building 93 to 96 single-family homes on about 33 acres of undeveloped land at the southwest corner of South 16th Street and Metcalf Road on the southern end of the community.
Each home would primarily consist of 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and a 2-3 car garage, at an estimated price of $300,000 to $360,000, plus $65,000 for the lot, according to a proposal presented to the City Council in November 2021.
A feasibility study for the Hills of Prairie Crossings subdivision estimated eligible expenses that could recouped through an RHID totaled $9.8 million. The developer’s initial request was for the full statutory term of 25 years.
At the City Council’s Feb. 22 meeting, Bill Fields, representing Tercet Homes, LLC, asked council members to approve a resolution that would set a public hearing date for the proposed RHID project, and allow the city and developer to enter into negotiations to finalize the development agreement before the hearing date.
“So I understand that the 25 years is out there, and the $10 million,” Fields said of the maximum amounts. “Unfortunately, I have not had time to negotiate that. So, I hope in the future we’ll have an opportunity to negotiate that, so we understand the terms of what this RHID project will be."
Fields asked the council to approve the resolution, “with the understanding we would have those conversations and there would be a public hearing.”
Fields said he would be willing to host a public forum, in addition to the public hearing, to answer questions from the public.
“$10 million is what we would have to expel for the development – it’s not the money we would be receiving,” Fields said.
Fields said the resolution does not bind the council to an agreement – it is just the next step in the RHID process, which is to establish a public hearing.
“We’re not passing the RHID tonight,” Fields said. “We’re just asking for further conversation so everyone can understand what the request is.”
An RHID captures 100 percent of the incremental increase in property taxes created by the housing development project for up to 25 years to help the developer pay down the cost of extending streets, utilities and some other preapproved costs. Under the RHID, three taxing entities — the city, school board and county — would have to agree to forgo incremental increases in property taxes for up to 25 years to cover development costs or the length of the negotiated terms.
Council member Clint Ernst asked Fields if he would develop the land without the RHID.
“No. I’m not,” Fields said.
Council member Steve Town made a motion to pass the resolution but it died for lack of a second.
In 2019, Louisburg qualified for the RHID program through the results of a housing analysis that was approved by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The analysis satisfied the state’s four requirements: shortage of quality housing, shortage is expected to persist, shortage is a substantial deterrent to future economic growth, and development of quality housing is dependent on incentives.
At a public hearing in August 2019, more than 20 residents voiced their objections to a proposed RHID, which the City Council unanimously voted down after the hearing.
At the city’s Feb. 22 meeting, resident Barbara Smith acknowledged some of the current members were not on the City Council in 2019, so she reminded them of the outcome of that failed RHID attempt.
After the council rejected one RHID proposal, a second developer pulled his RHID project off the table that same night. It sought to develop the remainder of Prairie Crossings. Tercet was not the developer that first go-around.
“If you remember, this was brought to us not too long ago,” said Smith, who also spoke at the 2019 public hearing. “I implore you not to take this to the next step. Your community was very, very outspoken about how they felt about this.
“We didn’t like it when it was 15 years and I believe $6 million, and now we’re looking at possibly $10 million up to 25 years,” she said. “They couldn’t have made it any clearer that they did not want RHID.”
Smith was the first of about a half dozen people who voiced their objections to the current RHID at the Feb. 22 meeting.
“I’d ask you to stop it here,” said Thorvald McKiearnan, who was on the City Council in 2019. “I think I voted against the public hearing the first time.”
McKiearnan cited street maintenance among the expenses the city would incur with this project.
“It’s going to cost the city money,” McKiearnan said. “And we don’t have it. You guys have seen the budgets. We have millions of dollars worth of storm sewer that needs to be done in the city.”
McKiearnan, who was appointed to the Louisburg Planning Commission by Mayor Donna Cook earlier in the meeting, said he could not see strapping residents with that kind of extra debt.
He said the proposed RHID project would be one of the most expensive locations to develop in the community because of the rocky terrain.
“There’s a lot better places to develop,” he said. “I’m not sure why this property was chosen for this kind of project.”
