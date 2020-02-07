OSAWATOMIE - An event designed to provide resources for local community members in need is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 8, at Osawatomie High School.
The Live to Give Resource Event is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a community dinner at 5 p.m. and a church service at 6 p.m.
Onsite resources and services will be provided for those who are homeless, precariously housed or in need, according to a news release.
Transportation is available for residents of Paola, Louisburg, Osawatomie, Fontana, Parker, Garnett and surrounding areas by calling (913) 294-3600.
The event is sponsored jointly by Hope International and My Father’s House Community Services. Local churches and other community organizations also are contributing, according to a news release.
