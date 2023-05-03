The former Shipman Liquor building at 115 W. Wea St. in Paola has been deemed unsafe by the city’s building inspector, and a public hearing has been set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, to determine if the building should be condemned or demolished.
PAOLA — The future of two buildings that have been deemed unsafe by the city’s building inspector will be determined during public hearings scheduled to take place during the Paola City Council meeting May 9.
The council meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Paola Justice Center.
Paola City Council members scheduled the public hearings during their March 14 meeting after reviewing the status of 115 W. Wea St. and 809 S. Silver St.
City Manager Randi Shannon told the council members that building inspector Keith Myers inspected 115 W. Wea St. on March 10 and determined it to be unsafe due to a number of issues, including a collapsed roof, unstable walls shared by neighboring buildings, unstable floors, and an open entry corridor with missing doors and windows.
The building has been vacant since 2012, but it formerly was occupied by Shipman Liquor, and it was the original Kaiser furniture building in the early 1900s. Most recently, Thomas and Jennifer Wright were working to rehabilitate the structure and turn it into a pay-what-you-can restaurant called “What’s For Dinner?” Those plans did not materialize, though, and the building was vacated once again about 18 months ago, according to city documents.
Shannon said the Kansas Department of Revenue is listed as the lien holder on the building. The public hearing May 9 is the first step in potentially condemning or demolishing the building. According to city documents, all parties in interest may appear at the hearing and present evidence why the structure should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished.
Gary and Carolyn Lasher, who own the building next door, have repeatedly asked the city to take action on the deteriorating structure because of its negative impact to their building.
Alan Hire of Triangle Builders spoke at the March 14 meeting and encouraged the city officials to think long and hard before deciding to tear down the building.
“I don’t know that razing the building is actually the best answer,” Hire said. “It may be that you need to look real hard at stabilizing the building and getting a roof on it so you’ve got an asset to do something with as opposed to a vacant lot.”
A similar public hearing also was scheduled for May 9 to address 809 S. Silver St. south of Papa C’s BBQ Bar & Grill.
Shannon said an inspection report also deemed that structure to be unsafe due to a number of issues, including bricks falling off the building, electrical service not meeting code, windows broken with sharp edges, broken doors, hole in exterior wall on north side, and holes in the roof.
