OSAWATOMIE — Rosie and Paul Guetterman studied a map of Miami County sprinkled with green, red, yellow, and dark and light blue dots.
The “Potential Future Land Use Plan” map was one of more than dozen stations set up in Osawatomie’s City Auditorium for public viewing during a comprehensive plan open house Thursday, Feb. 25.
Miami County is in the midst of developing a new comprehensive plan. The open house provided another opportunity for county residents to offer their input.
Rosie Guetterman, a member of one of the stakeholder committees, said once finalized, the multi-faceted plan could not be implemented all at once, because of associated costs. But she thinks Miami County residents will get behind the plan once they see its benefits.
“I think it’s good that we are talking about it,” she said. “I hope that it goes forward.”
For those who could not attend the open house in Osawatomie, a virtual open house will be available from Wednesday, March 3, through Wednesday, March 17, via the project website (www.miamicountyksplan.com). Instructions for participating in the virtual open house will be available on the project website, beginning March 3.
Participants can visit the project website at their leisure during this two-week period.
For the best experience, it is recommended that participants use a desktop computer or tablet, instead of a smartphone. The same content will be available for review and comment at the virtual open house, according to a county news release.
Direct all inquiries and requests to Teresa Reeves, Planning and Zoning Director, at (913) 294-9553, or planning@miamicountyks.org.
County officials have noted the new comprehensive plan will build upon previous plans, balancing urban development with rural lifestyles to ensure that the county can continue to grow and develop to accommodate residents’ needs. The new comprehensive plan will assess the current state of the county and identify the county’s biggest assets and future challenges. It will set policies for future land use, transportation, recreation, quality of life, and natural resource management, according to a county news release.
Recognizing the need to dust off the comprehensive plan, the Miami County Commission voted in March 2020 to contract with Olsson, Inc. dba Ochsner Hare & Hare, the Olsson Studio to provide Miami County with a comprehensive plan.
The stations at the Feb. 25 open house — which covered such topics as land use, transportation, economic development, parks and recreation and others — were set up in a horseshoe shape on the auditorium floor. Olsson Vice President Ken Boone stood near the last station.
Boone has worked on numerous comprehensive plans, including one most recently for Leavenworth County.
“People have asked a lot of good questions,” Boone said. “Some were very passionate about their ideas (for the plan).”
Reeves said she was pleased with the turnout and will be interested in seeing the public’s input.
The county’s current comprehensive plan was adopted in 2004.
County Administrator Shane Krull said it is customary for counties to develop a new comprehensive plan every seven to 15 years.
“Especially in communities that have grown, which Miami County fits with its proximity to Kansas City,” Krull said previously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.