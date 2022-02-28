If residents and business owners in northern Paola and portions of Louisburg and rural Miami County want an option for faster and more reliable internet, they have until March 8 to submit comments in support of state broadband grants.
KwiKom Communications has identified Paola as an ideal community for the Kansas Office of Broadband Development Acceleration Grant.
KwiKom’s plan is to deliver scalable, 10 gigabit capable fiber to more than 500 homes and businesses within the northern city limits and around Lake Miola. The project would also provide the necessary infrastructure to eventually complete the entire city.
The 50-50 state grant also allows for up to a 50 percent co-investment of the matching funding. Paola City Council members have already agreed to a co-investment commitment of $250,000, which is 25 percent of the project’s $1 million total.
If the Paola project is accepted, city officials said they would likely use COVID-19 stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the city’s $250,000 co-investment.
Peoples Telecommunications LLC also is seeking a $1 million Broadband Acceleration Grant for a fiber-to-the-home project to expand broadband services from Louisburg to La Cygne. The target area includes a portion of the city of Louisburg and rural Miami County, as well as a route through the city of Parker in Linn County.
“Upon completion of these projects, the residents, businesses, municipalities, a public school, and community library within the counties of Miami and Linn will gain access to Internet speeds up to 1 Gig download by 1 Gig upload,” the grant application states. “The median speed tests within the proposed project areas are currently less than 25 Mbps download by 3 Mbps upload and compelling need has been demonstrated through an array of letters from residents, business, community institutions, local government, and both community and service partners within the proposed funded service areas.”
The application goes on to state that the grant would allow for the expansion of high-speed broadband availability and reliability to 430 households, one school, one library, 35 businesses and four municipal organizations.
The grant applications still have to be accepted though for the projects to become reality. Local residents can help by going to the Kansas Department of Commerce’s website at kansascommerce.gov and clicking on the broadband tab to gain access to the Broadband Acceleration Grant Year 2 Public Comment Page.
The public comment window is open from Feb. 16 through March 8, according to the website.
The Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD) is accepting comments for 36 applications received for the state-funded Broadband Acceleration Grant.
“This public comment process is designed to ensure program transparency and optimize use of taxpayer funds to extend high speed broadband service to unserved and underserved Kansan households and anchor businesses,” the website states. “We encourage internet service providers, the public, and other interested stakeholders to participate by expressing either support or specific concerns for the proposed Grant projects. Your input will inform which projects KOBD awards and support making the best possible investments for Kansas’ broadband infrastructure.”
Grant applicants will subsequently have an opportunity to respond to the public comments received from March 10-22, according to the site.
The KOBD will post non-proprietary comments and evidence collected during the public comment period to the Kansas Department of Commerce website at www.kansascommerce.gov as part of public disclosure. KOBD will also post any grant applicant responses to the same website for public review, according to the site.
Paola City Council members unanimously approved the city’s statement of financial support for KwiKom’s grant application during their Feb. 8 meeting. Acting Interim City Manager Randi Shannon said the city should know by May whether the Paola project was chosen.
John Terry, business development manager from KwiKom, sent a written statement about the project to the city of Paola. The statement says “KwiKom was one of only ten companies to receive funding in last year’s inaugural round of this 10-year program, and we feel that we have a strong possibility to receive funding again this year.”
KwiKom gathered feedback from Paola residents to include with the grant application. The feedback included speed test screenshots and written or emailed statements speaking to the lack of reliable broadband internet, defined as consistent 25/3 Mbps.
“Some providers in Paola claim that they are consistently providing broadband speeds to residents, but market data and resident feedback suggests that these claims are not accurate,” Terry wrote in the KwiKom statement to the city.
Several council members expressed frustration with the internet service from Suddenlink and AT&T and said they have heard similar concerns from other Paola residents.
Council member LeAnne Shields said she only wishes they could do the entire city at one time. She said she spoke to Terry, and he told her the first phase focusing on northern Paola will take about a year to complete if they get the grant.
The Broadband Development Acceleration Grant program launched in 2020 and is designed to invest $85 million over 10 years toward bridging the digital divide in Kansas, thanks to broadband modernization funding provided through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), according to the program’s state website.
“These grants will continue my administration’s push to improve connectivity throughout our state,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “Kansans need high-speed internet to access healthcare, education, commerce and so much more. This funding is critical in our bold push to adequately connect and equip every part of Kansas for prosperity and growth, and to ensure that our state can compete economically.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.