LOUISBURG — A comet that last was visible from Earth about 50,000 years ago is on its way around again and could be spotted just before Groundhog’s Day, according to a news release from the Astronomical Society of Kansas City.
“We don’t know what it will do,” said Alan Lehman, ASKC organizer. “Predicting comets is harder than predicting Kansas weather, but we’re going to have fun finding out.”
What could get in the way is cloud cover, a competing full moon, and the haze of light pollution, but volunteers from the ASKC plan to break out their high-powered telescopes at Louisburg’s Powell Observatory later this month to help the public share in this once-in-500-centuries possibility, according to the release.
The comet’s official name is Comet C/2022 E3, and local residents can join the ASKC community of astronomers in searching for it beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Powell Observatory in Lewis-Young Park. The event will last until midnight, cloud conditions permitting, according to the release.
In case of cloudy conditions, the event will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1. If clouds persist on Wednesday, a final attempt will be made on Thursday, Feb. 2. Visitors are advised to dress for cold weather and bring their own chairs and blankets, according to the release.
All event updates or atmosphere-related cancellations will be posted each day by noon via the ASKC Facebook and Instagram pages.
Donations will accepted at the event, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.