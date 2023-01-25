220921_mr_al_powell_observatory_01

Powell Observatory is located at Lewis-Young Park.

 Tom Martinez / Astronomical Society of Kansas City

LOUISBURG — A comet that last was visible from Earth about 50,000 years ago is on its way around again and could be spotted just before Groundhog’s Day, according to a news release from the Astronomical Society of Kansas City.

“We don’t know what it will do,” said Alan Lehman, ASKC organizer. “Predicting comets is harder than predicting Kansas weather, but we’re going to have fun finding out.”

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos