PAOLA – Members of the public are encouraged to attend a workshop that will kick off the planning process for Paola’s new comprehensive plan called “Planning Paola 2050.”
The interactive public workshop will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the Paola Fire Station.
Paola’s new comprehensive plan will address land use, housing, commercial and industrial development, sustainability and the environment, transportation and mobility, parks and recreation, and community facilities and services, according to a news release.
Residents are encouraged to attend the public workshop to provide their insight and vision for the future of Paola. The public workshop will include a presentation with an overview of the planning process as well as a series of engagement exercises to help gain feedback for the plan, according to the release.
In February, the Paola City Council agreed to hire the consulting firm Confluence to help update the city’s comprehensive plan for a total cost of $148,500.
Confluence has offices in Kansas City, Mo., and Des Moines, among other locations throughout the Midwest.
