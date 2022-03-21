PAOLA — Members of the public are invited to review a draft of Paola’s new comprehensive plan during an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Paola Fire Station gymnasium.
The fire station is located at 202 E. Wea St., one block east of Paola City Hall.
Acting Interim City Manager Randi Shannon announced the public meeting during the March 8 Paola City Council meeting and said the gym should provide space for members of the public to walk around and look at what is being displayed.
Mayor Leigh House also mentioned the public meeting during her first State of the City address March 9.
“We encourage all to attend, and any feedback from the public will be valuable,” House said.
In February of 2021, the Paola City Council agreed to hire Confluence to help update the city’s comprehensive plan for a total cost of $148,500. Confluence has offices in Kansas City, Mo., and Des Moines, among other locations throughout the Midwest.
The update process was dubbed “Planning Paola 2050,” and a website was created called: https://confluence.mysocialpinpoint.com/planning-paola-2050.
An interactive workshop was held last June at the Paola Fire Station, during which members of the public got to share some of their insight and opinions.
“It’s your vision for the future,” said Confluence representative Christopher Shire, who added that despite the “2050” in the name, the comprehensive plan is designed to be an ever-changing document that may have a shelf life closer to 10 years before requiring another update.
