LOUISBURG – Seniors at Louisburg’s Vintage Park received an early Mother’s Day gift when Doug and Deborah Bowes stopped by with some playful puppies from Regina’s Rescue.

The seniors gathered in a circle in the main meeting area near the entrance, and their faces lit up when an adult dog named Josephina and three adoptable puppies came scampering into the room Wednesday, May 10.

