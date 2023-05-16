LOUISBURG – Seniors at Louisburg’s Vintage Park received an early Mother’s Day gift when Doug and Deborah Bowes stopped by with some playful puppies from Regina’s Rescue.
The seniors gathered in a circle in the main meeting area near the entrance, and their faces lit up when an adult dog named Josephina and three adoptable puppies came scampering into the room Wednesday, May 10.
It’s the second year in a row the Boweses have organized a puppy play date for the seniors at Louisburg’s Vintage Park. Last February, they teamed up with Great Plains SPCA to bring puppies to the senior care facility for Valentine’s Day. This year, the event was planned to take place around Mother’s Day.
“We like to give back to the community,” Doug said.
Vintage Park resident Sandy Tharp’s smile was beaming when a volunteer placed a puppy in her lap. She held the dog close as others around her reached out to give the pooch a pet.
Fellow resident Dee Wittkopp also scooped up a puppy and held it tight while giving it kisses. The event was especially meaningful for Wittkopp, who recently lost her service dog, Bella, who would detect when Wittkopp was about to have a seizure.
It was a productive visit for the Regina’s Rescue volunteers too, as two of the puppies were adopted by Vintage Park staff members.
Kim Higginbottom, life enrichment coordinator at Louisburg’s Vintage Park, was one of those staff members. She fell in love with a puppy that she plans to take home to her 15-year-old son. The family recently lost their beloved dog, Tick.
“My son always said that our dog was a brother to him, so now he’ll have another brother,” Higginbottom said.
She added that she is grateful for the Boweses for helping organize the event because the residents are always excited to see dogs.
“This is the only activity that I can get everybody out of their room,” Higginbottom said.
