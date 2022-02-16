LOUISBURG — After all of the negativity surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Doug and Deborah Bowes of Louisburg were looking for a way to bring smiles to people’s faces.
When they heard about puppy parties offered by Great Plains SPCA, they realized it was the perfect opportunity to organize a special Valentine’s Day gift for the seniors at Louisburg’s Vintage Park.
After making a few phone calls and okaying the event with Vintage Park officials, Doug and Deborah were ready to deliver some puppy love Friday, Feb. 11.
They were joined by volunteers from Great Plains SPCA who brought with them four puppies: Maisie, Maverick, Dolores and her brother Bruno.
Seniors at Vintage Park gathered in a circle near the entryway in anticipation of the canine guests, and the puppies did not disappoint upon their arrival. They darted from person to person, jumping up into laps and delivering sloppy kisses.
Kim Higginbottom, life enrichment coordinator at Louisburg’s Vintage Park, said she may have been even more excited than the residents. She got down on the floor to play with the puppies and even considered adopting one of them.
Beverly Little picked up a puppy to snuggle with while her neighbor, 104-year-old Anna Chapman, leaned over to pet the pooch.
Dolores Wittkopp got down on the floor to play with the puppies. She said the event was especially meaningful to her because she just lost her service dog, a German Shepherd named Bella.
“She knew when I was going to have a seizure, and she licked my hand if my sugar was too high,” Wittkopp said.
Doug and Deborah got in on the fun too, taking the dogs around to meet the different residents. They were happy to see all of the smiles and laughter from the residents once the dogs were set loose to play for about an hour.
“In today’s world, it’s just good to have something positive,” Doug said.
