A woman driving a stolen vehicle was taken into custody after leading law enforcement officers from multiple agencies on a pursuit Friday, April 22, that took place in Miami County and crossed over into Cass County.
At about 2 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office who were pursuing a vehicle that crossed into Missouri near the village of West Line, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle on Missouri Highway 2 west of Harrisonville. Officers with the Harrisonville Police Department deployed a tire deflation device near the Harrisonville city limits and successfully deflated three of the vehicle’s tires. The driver of the vehicle continued east on Highway 2 before stopping near Commercial Street, according to the release.
The woman was taken into custody by a sheriff’s office K9 team. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment before being transferred to the Cass County Jail.
The Kansas City Missouri Police Department confirmed the vehicle, a 2011 Buick Regal, was stolen. A license plate on the vehicle was reported stolen from Texas, according to the release.
"Cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies continues to make a difference when apprehending criminals in our community,” said Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber. “Today’s incident is an example of that support to keep our county safe.”
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Harrisonville Police Department assisted deputies during the chase.
A Facebook post by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office thanked all of the agencies who worked together to resolve the incident Friday.
“We are thankful for the assistance of all agencies involved in today’s incident,” the post stated.
