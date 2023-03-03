230308_mr_pursuit_01

Law enforcement officers used the PIT maneuver to safely disable a fleeing U-Haul truck that led them on a 30-minute pursuit through three counties on the evening of Thursday, March 2.

 Miami County Sheriff's Office

The driver of a U-Haul box truck led law enforcement officers on a wild ride Thursday, March 2, that spanned three counties before the vehicle was safely stopped in Miami County south of Louisburg.

At about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, members of the Linn Valley Police Department attempted to stop a U-Haul truck on S. Linn Valley Drive for a traffic infraction, according to a news release from the Linn Valley Police Department.

