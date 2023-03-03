The driver of a U-Haul box truck led law enforcement officers on a wild ride Thursday, March 2, that spanned three counties before the vehicle was safely stopped in Miami County south of Louisburg.
At about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, members of the Linn Valley Police Department attempted to stop a U-Haul truck on S. Linn Valley Drive for a traffic infraction, according to a news release from the Linn Valley Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over, and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect turned north on Ullery Road and accelerated to 80 miles per hour. The vehicle also began to drive on the wrong side of the road before speeding north into Miami County, according to the release.
At that time, members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that the Linn Valley Police Department was in pursuit of a U-Haul box truck entering Miami County on Jingo Road. Miami County deputies responded to the area and engaged in the pursuit, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The U-Haul was chased for several miles on gravel roads before it began to travel east on 359th Street, according to the Linn Valley Police Department.
During the 30-minute pursuit, the U-Haul traveled through Miami County, where deputies deployed a tire deflation device, commonly known as spike strips. The deployment was successful on both driver side tires, which substantially slowed the speeds of the fleeing vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
At one point, the pursuit entered Drexel, Mo., then came back into Miami County. The U-Haul then turned onto the southbound offramp of U.S. Highway 69. The suspect accelerated and drove north in the southbound lanes, forcing vehicles onto the shoulder of the highway. At that point, the Kansas Highway Patrol utilized a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, commonly known as the PIT maneuver, safely disabling the vehicle in the median, according to the Linn Valley Police Department.
A 34-year-old male driver was taken into custody by the Linn Valley Police Department, and it was discovered that he had a federal arrest warrant for weapons violations and was reported to be armed and dangerous, according to the Linn Valley Police Department
“We are thankful of the safe and successful deployment of the many trained techniques that brought this pursuit to a peaceful resolution with no one injured,” the sheriff’s office release states. “Thank you to the Linn Valley Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Bates County, MO Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County, MO Sheriff’s Office for the assistance.”
The Linn Valley Police Department also thanked the La Cygne Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol for helping bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
