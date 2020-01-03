OSAWATOMIE - A recent raffle for a cross necklace has helped raise funds and awareness for the Morning Out for Mothers (MOMS) program offered in Osawatomie and Paola.
The program is designed to provide short-term preschool and daycare for children between the ages of 1 and 5 who are not yet in kindergarten.
Volunteers who work under the supervision of a program director and assistant director manage the three-hour morning sessions, which take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Osawatomie United Methodist Church and from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Paola United Methodist Church.
The cost is $3 per child each day, and the program uses fundraisers to help offset the financial needs.
Volunteers spent the last couple of months of 2019 selling raffle tickets for a gold cross necklace that was appraised at $250 by Wilson’s Jewelers of Paola.
Tickets were sold at a variety of locations, including First Option Bank, Chris’ Cafe, Palace Hardware, Donna & Viola’s Shirts, JK Custom Communications and the Paola Senior Center.
The drawing for the necklace took place in December during a MOMS session at Osawatomie United Methodist Church. Three-year-old Jolee Pretz helped draw the winning ticket, which belonged to Lynn Bonnstetter.
While selling raffle tickets, the volunteers worked to spread the word about the MOMS program and how it can give mothers an opportunity to get a few hours for themselves each week without enrolling their children in full-time preschool.
Children who attend work on preschool skills and participate in group games and activities, according to the program’s brochure.
To register, or for more information, contact Cheryl Townsend at (913) 898-2677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.